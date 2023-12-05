Teamfight Tactics (TFT) patch 13.24 official notes: Akali buffs, Ziggs nerfs, Emerald rank added, and more

After the early patch reveal, Riot Games released the official patch 13.24 notes for Teamfight Tactics today. With the year's final update, Emerald rank will be introduced as a middle ground between Platinum and Diamond. Furthermore, various portals have been renamed to mitigate UI problems encountered when launching the game in other languages.

This article will provide insight into patch 13.24 of Teamfight Tactics.

Official notes for Teamfight Tactics patch 13.24

Gameplay reworks

Normal & Ranked

These portals have been given a new name:

1st Augment Gold ⇒ Golden Prelude

1st Augment Prismatic ⇒ Prismatic Prelude

3rd Augment Gold ⇒ Golden Finale

3rd Augment Prismatic ⇒ Prismatic Finale

All Silver Augments ⇒ Silver Symphony

All Gold Augments ⇒ Golden Symphony

All Prismatic Augments ⇒ Prismatic Symphony

Gold Per Augment ⇒ Augment Payout

Gold Per Item ⇒ Item Payout

3-Cost Start ⇒ 3-Cost Champion

Triple Champion Start ⇒ 3 Champions

Player Health Increase ⇒ Larger Legends

Double Item Carousel ⇒ Loaded Carousels

Hyper Roll

Stage 10 now has three additional PvP combat rounds in Teamfight Tactics

8-Bit Grand Prize Score: 234567 ⇒ 199999

Trait changes

8-Bit AD Per Stack: 3.5/6/10% ⇒ 4.5/7.5/12%

8-Bit Grand Prize Score: 456789 ⇒ 345678

Country 3 Attack Speed Bonus: 20% ⇒ 15%

Country 5 Country Omnivamp Bonus: 20% ⇒ 15%

Guardian max Health Shield ratio: 30/50/70% ⇒ 25/40/60%

Jazz max HP Per Trait: 2/3/4% ⇒ 1.5/2/3%

Jazz bonus Damage Per Trait: 1/2/3% ⇒ 1/1.5/2%

Brawler max HP: 20/40/80% ⇒ 20/45/85%

Crowd Diver Bonus Damage: 5/30/70% ⇒ 5/30/60%

Executioner Critical Strike Damage: 15/30/45% ⇒ 5/25/45%

Units: Tier 1

Kennen Shock and Awe Damage: 160/240/360 ⇒ 145/215/325

K’Sante max Mana buff: 0/60 ⇒ 0/40

K’Sante Block the Haters AD ratio: 700% ⇒ 800%

Yasuo Synthesizer Strike AD ratio: 275% ⇒ 290%+

Annie Superfan Item: Spear of Shojin ⇒ Jeweled Gauntlet

Units: Tier 3

Yone HP: 750 ⇒ 800

Yone Pop Off AD ratio: 200/200/205% ⇒ 210/210/215%

Units: Tier 4

Akali (True Damage) AS: 0.85 ⇒ 0.9

Akali (True Damage) Three Point Strike AD ratio: 250/250/500% ⇒ 275/275/550%

Caitlyn Champ Hunt AD ratio: 375/375/750% ⇒ 390/390/800%

Ezreal AS: 0.8 ⇒ 0.85

Ezreal Crash the Party small shots (1st and 2nd cast) AD ratio: 330/330/660% ⇒ 350/350/700%

Viego Riff of the Ruined King Slam AD ratio: 150/150/300% ⇒ 200/200/400%

Zed Shadow Dance shadow clone AD ratio: 175/175/350% ⇒ 185/185/370%

Ahri 3-star now fires 2 projectiles per ability cast.

Ahri POP/STAR Damage: 275/410/1500% AP ⇒ 275/410/820% AP

Ahri POP/STAR empowered Damage: 480/720/2400% AP ⇒ 480/720/1440% AP

Units: Tier 5

Kayn AS: 0.85 ⇒ 0.95

Kayn Fear the Reaper Damage: 380/575/4000 ⇒ 400/600/4000

Ziggs Mana nerf: 30/70 ⇒ 30/75

Ziggs Chaos Theory extra small bombs per cast: 2 ⇒ 1

Sona The Drop (Ethereal) (The red one that gives AS) no longer grants its AS buff to Yorick’s small ghouls. The big Ghoul still benefits from the buff (electronic music appreciator confirmed).

Headliner adjustments

Kennen: 75 HP 4% Max HP Heal ⇒ 75 HP 2% Max HP Heal

Bard: Doot Damage: 95/140/215 ⇒ 85/125/190

Katarina: 200 HP 45% Bounce Damage ⇒ 150 HP 25% Bonus Damage

Miss Fortune: 25% AD ⇒ 20% AD

Samira: 15% AD 10% Crit ⇒ 5% AD 10% Crit

Sett: 250 HP ⇒ 150 HP

Zac: 150 HP 10 AP ⇒ 200 HP 15 AP

Ziggs: 5 AP 10 Mana Reduction ⇒ 5 AP 5 Mana Reduction

Augment changes

Bigger Shot (Big Shot) (Bugfix) no longer does more damage than intended to the primary target in Teamfight Tactics.

Good For Something I (Bugfix): Now correctly has a 30% drop chance instead of 50%.

Reach the Summit when you reach Level 9: gain 50 XP ⇒ gain 10 gold and 50 XP

Young Wild & Free (Bugfix): Now correctly drops gold. Lowered to 2 gold from 3 gold

Live for Danger (Edgelord) Bonus Damage: 30% ⇒ 40%

Ramping Rhythm (Rapidfire) now starts Rapidfire champs at 3 stacks immediately

Submit to the Pit (Mosher) Armor, MR, AD, AP, AS: 3 ⇒ 5

That’s Jazz Baby (Jazz) HP Per Stack: 40 ⇒ 20

That’s Jazz Baby (Jazz) AS Per Stack: 3% ⇒ 2%

Binary Airdrop: Grants a component ⇒ Grants 2 gold

Endless Hordes max HP Reduction: 15% ⇒ 20%

Going Long now additionally grants 8 gold immediately

Infernal Contract Gold: 75g ⇒ 90g

Blank Slate disabled from appearing at 4-2

Blank Slate tooltip now states that the free rerolls are only for this round

Contagion tooltip now states that its effect also spreads on death in Teamfight Tactics

Bug fixes

Tentwotacles: Fixed an issue where sometimes Illaoi would revive two tentacles with her cast instead of one

Good for Something I now correctly has a 30% chance to drop gold, down from 50%.

Too big: Bigger Shot no longer does more damage than intended to the primary target.

Teaming Up I correctly grants 2 3-cost units.

Putting the Star in Pop Star: Akali properly combines when your bench is full

The Showtime Portal is now available in Hyper Roll in Teamfight Tactics

The Radiant Item Portal now displays the correct round in its tooltip in Hyper Roll

Gambler’s Blade & Diamond Hands are now properly in the Artifact pool and are affected by Pandora’s Items

Qiyana can no longer give units invisible 4th items in Teamfight Tactics

Your KDA pattern no longer changes after triggering Last Stand

Buddy approved: Augment Little Buddies now works with True Damage Akali

Wellness Fund, Risky Moves and Tiniest Titan+ have been removed from the Double Up Augment pool

Gambler’s Blade now works correctly in Hyper Roll, and uses the Hyper Roll modified values.

Using an Item Remover on a champion without enough empty item bench slots will now correctly bounce off, rather than removing as many items as possible.

Headliner Sett’s permanent health gain now functions correctly in Teamfight Tactics

Schrodinger’s poro: Poros on Poro-Ranger HQ no longer disappear when zooming in

Health Bar no longer blocks Chibi Kai'Sa when performing CTRL+2 and CTRL+4

For all Prancies, Angry Mark VFX for CTRL + 2 no longer clips into head

Unneeded literacy: Augment Blank Slate should no longer sell a Tome of Traits on the bench

Augment Submit to the Pit now only correctly applies benefits to Moshers

Augment Blinged Out now grants full benefits for Thieves’ Gloves

Golmancer’s Staff no longer triggers more than intended in Teamfight Tactics

