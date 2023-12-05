Teamfight Tactics (TFT) Vegas Open: Event format, schedule, prize details, and more

Riot Games is set to host the Teamfight Tactics (TFT) Vegas Open, a TFT LAN tournament at MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada. This would be the title's first-ever global LAN tournament. Notably, this three-day TFT celebration will include a competition, with the victor earning a title, a Tactician's Belt, and $100,000. Notably, the event will last for three days.

This article will provide insight into the numerous facets of the upcoming TFT Vegas Open, including its schedule, format, and details on how to watch.

Teamfight Tactics (TFT) Vegas Open: Main event format and schedule

The MGM Conference Center is scheduled to host the Teamfight Tactics Vegas Open from December 8 to 10, 2023. It will include a slew of events: the Main Event, the Second Chance Tournament, and several other side events.

Day 1 marks the start of The Main Event, where 512 competitors will compete against each other. The thrilling competition will culminate on Day 3, where a single player will emerge as the victor. However, for those who are eliminated from the round of 512, an additional opportunity awaits in the form of a Second Chance Tournament.

Participants eliminated from the Main Event can also participate in side events and win cash prizes.

Point-scoring system

Importantly, players will be given points based on where they place each game; the order of points awarded is given below:

1st place: 8 points

2nd place: 7 points

3rd place: 6 points

4th place: 5 points

5th place: 4 points

6th place: 3 points

7th place: 2 points

8th place: 1 point

Event schedule

The Teamfight Tactics (TFT) Vegas Open will run for three days. Here's the complete breakdown:

Day 1 (December 8, 2023):

Round 1 : The 512 players will be split into lobbies and play three games each. The top four players from each lobby will advance to the next round.

: The 512 players will be split into lobbies and play three games each. The top four players from each lobby will advance to the next round. Round 2: The 256 players will be split into lobbies and play three games each. The top four players from each lobby will advance to the next round.

Day 2 (December 9, 2023):

Round 3 : The 128 players will be split into lobbies and play four games each. The top two players from each lobby will advance to the next round.

: The 128 players will be split into lobbies and play four games each. The top two players from each lobby will advance to the next round. Round 4: The 32 players will be split into lobbies and play four games each. The top two players from each lobby will advance to the next round.

Day 3 (December 10, 2023):

Finals: The top eight players will compete in a checkmate format. The first participant to earn 20 points and then obtain first place will be the winner of the TFT Vegas Open.

Teamfight Tactics (TFT) Vegas Open: Prize details

The Tactician's Belt will be awarded to the grand champion (Image via Riot Games)

The Tactician's Belt will be awarded to the grand champion of the Teamfight Tactics Vegas Open at MGM Grand. Importantly, participants will contend for a total prize of $308,500, with the first prize being an impressive $100,000.

The lore behind the Tactician's Belt is quite fascinating. According to Riot, Earth became home to the Belt after it crash-landed from The Convergence, the realm where TFT gameplay occurs.

Notably, this championship belt showcases three unique symbols:

Pengu, the mascot of the game

DJ Sona, a character from the Remix Rumble set that will be played during the competition

TFT Open logo in the center

Here’s how the $308,500 prize pool will be distributed amongst the top 128 players:

1st: $100,000

2nd: $25,000

3rd: $15,000

4th: $12,500

5th: $10,000

6th: $9,000

7th: $8,000

8th: $7,000

9th: $6,500

10th: $6,000

11th: $5,500

12th: $5,000

13th: $4,500

14th: $4,000

15th: $3,500

16th: $3,000

17th and 18th: $2,750 each

19th and 20th: $2,500 each

21st and 22nd: $2,250 each

23rd and 24th: $2,000 each

25th and 26th: $1,750 each

27th and 28th: $1,500 each

29th and 30th: $1,250 each

31st and 32nd: $1,000 each

33rd to 80th: $675 each

81st to 128th: $450 each

The tournament will reward players with a personalized gameplay report that corresponds to their ranking. Meanwhile, the participant who scores first place is granted an exclusive emote to flaunt their victory.

Teamfight Tactics (TFT) Vegas Open: Livestream details

TFT Vegas Open broadcast details (Image via Riot Games)

The Teamfight Tactics Vegas LAN Open will be broadcast on the official Twitch and YouTube channels of TeamfightTactics for fans eager to tune in. The event's full date and time are as follows:

December 8, 2023 : 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET / 8 pm GMT

: 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET / 8 pm GMT December 9, 2023 : 10 am PT / 1 pm ET / 6 pm GMT

: 10 am PT / 1 pm ET / 6 pm GMT December 10, 2023: 11 am PT / 2 pm ET / 7 pm GMT

Along with a lineup of seasoned commentators, including Azael and Casanova, Stephen "Mortdog" Mortimer will be sharing insights into the Teamfight Tactics Vegas Open with online viewers. Those watching can also expect to hear from Impetuous Panda, Nekkra, Meeix, and Gangly.

