Teamfight Tactics (TFT) patch 13.8 official notes: Blitzcrank nerfs, Lux buffs, Hacker reworks, and more

Teamfight Tactics (TFT) has released its long-awaited patch 13.8 after two weeks of anticipation and Riot Games has reworked various Champions and Traits to make Set 8.5 further balanced and enjoyable. This patch has significantly nerfed multiple broken Traits and specifically reworked the Hacker Trait, which has faced a nerf yet again due to its overpowered Omnivamp.

This article will provide insight towards the changes and balances that will be applicable in patch 13.8 in Teamfight Tactics.

Official notes for Teamfight Tactics patch 13.8

Trait changes in Teamfight Tactics

Hackers are overpowered and can single-handedly win any fight if used effectively. The Omnivamp has been reduced at three breakpoints and the backline access has been removed.

Invulnerability has been replaced by a temporary shield to balance the Trait and stop it from being broken. This has caused frustration within the community and was one of the most requested changes.

The Trait changes are as follows:

Hacker

Hacker Omnivamp: 30/40/50% ⇒ 10/20/40%

Hacker rider Omnivamp: 10/20/30% ⇒ 0/15/30%

Hackers now target the closest enemy, rather than preferring the back row.

Heart

Heart AP per cast: 4/7/10 ⇒ 4/7/11

InfiniTeam

InfiniTeam Damage & HP per alternate version: 50/60/95% ⇒ 50/55/85%

Ox Force

REWORKED Ox Force: units gain bonus defenses. Once per combat, when they would drop below one HP, they instead shield themselves for 50% of their maximum health for 1.5 seconds.

Ox Force Armor & MR: 10/40/90 ⇒ 5/35/75

Underground

Underground Tome of Traits will no longer drop from Heist 4 or higher.

Ace

Ace now requires dealing damage to execute.

Champion adjustments in Teamfight Tactics

UNITS: TIER 1

Blitzcrank Static Defenses Damage Reduction: 55/60/65% ⇒ 50/52/55%

Gangplank Armor & MR: 30 ⇒ 35

Gangplank Trial By Fire Damage: 230/345/515 ⇒ 240/360/540

Lucian Chrono-Barrage Damage: 45/70/105 ⇒ 40/60/90

Lux Lucent Singularity Damage: 220/330/500 ⇒ 230/345/520

Nasus HP: 650 ⇒ 700

Nasus Armor & MR: 40 ⇒ 45

Nasus Bonk! AD ratio: 200% ⇒ 225%

Kayle Starfire Spellblade cast no longer locks her out of attacking for a brief period.

UNITS: TIER 2

Jinx AD: 50 ⇒ 55

Jinx max Mana buff: 20/80 ⇒ 0/65

UNITS: TIER 3

Gnar AD: 65 ⇒ 60

Kai’Sa Starcharged Damage: 150/225/375 ⇒ 135/205/335

Rammus Sand Slam Stun Duration: 1.25 ⇒ 1.5 sec

Shen Stand United duration: 3.5/4/5 sec ⇒ 4/4/4 sec

Shen Stand United Damage Reduction: 45/50/55% ⇒ 40/45/50%

UNITS: TIER 4

Bel’Veth Endless Banquet bonus Attack Speed per cast: 25% ⇒ 30%

Augments rework in Teamfight Tactics

Scoped Weapons Attack Speed: 10% ⇒ 12%

Hero augments in Teamfight Tactics

Ekko's Destructive Resonance is tough to execute as it requires the Champion to be equipped with a melee-AP carry and does get inflicted by a slow Attack speed for saving himself. He has an increased spell cast while using this Augment and the damage output has been reduced for balancing.

The Hero Augment changes in Teamfight Tactics are as follows:

Lucian - Enchanted Ammunition AP per auto: 2 ⇒ 1

Pantheon - The Best Offense AP: 50 ⇒ 40

Pantheon - Chronic Hallucinations Damage Reduction: 70% ⇒ 60%

Renekton - Reign of Anger AS per missing 100 HP: 4% ⇒ 5%

Wukong - Cyclone AP: 10 ⇒ 18

Ezreal Rising Spell Force (BUGFIX): Now correctly grants stacks when Parallel is active.

Lee Sin - Cleansing Safeguard Missing HP Heal: 10% ⇒ 15%

LeBlanc - Mirror Image Clone HP: 75% ⇒ 99%

Rammus - Amored-dillo Armor: 35 ⇒ 40

Shen - Recursion Matrix Base Damage Reduction: 8% ⇒ 7%

Vayne - Spread Shot nearby enemy Damage: 50% ⇒ 44%

Vex - Joy Siphon Ally Healing: 22% ⇒ 30%

Ekko - Destructive Resonance Range: 2 ⇒ 3 Hexes

Ekko - Destructive Resonance Damage Amp: 250% ⇒ 200%

Leona - Perfected Solar Flare Mana Reduction & AP: 30 ⇒ 40

Urgot - Rising Tide Bonus AS: 40% ⇒ 50%

Bug fixes in Teamfight Tactics

Fixed a bug where Hero Augments were tailored based on your currently active board rather than the previous combat’s board.

Gnarly dude: Gnar’s spell will now properly show the crit damage indicator when it critically damages its primary target.

Even Gnarlier dude: Gnar’s spell can no longer double crit the primary target if he has a spell crit item.

Annie’s ability icon now matches her spell.

Time Knife (Shen Hero Augment) damage no longer scales with damage amp.

Mistimed: Hyperbolic Time Chamber (Lucian Hero Augment) now awards XP on the correct casts.

Too old for middle-school: Reflection (Nilah Hero Augment) can no longer grant Gadgeteen items

Fixed bug where Anima Squad Emblem wasn’t giving listed AP

Tooltip fixes for Radiant Quicksilver and Zephyr

Corrected typo on Riftwalker Crest Augment

Tooltip fix to add “magic damage” text to Neeko’s ability

Ace Crest can no longer be offered on 2-1 or 3-2.

Tankful for this one: Lee Sin now gets tank items from InfiniTeam and Lucky Gloves

Rising Spell Force (Ezreal Hero Augment) now correctly grants stacks when Parallel is active.

Solo-Queue Yasuo: Fixed an issue with Yasuo’s Steel Tempest targeting

Magnets, how do they work: Gadgeteen item, Magnetized Ionic Spark now deals damage correctly

