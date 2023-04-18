Teamfight Tactics (TFT) patch 13.8 official notes: Blitzcrank nerfs, Lux buffs, Hacker reworks, and more

Teamfight Tactics (TFT) has released its long-awaited patch 13.8 after two weeks of anticipation and Riot Games has reworked various Champions and Traits to make Set 8.5 further balanced and enjoyable. This patch has significantly nerfed multiple broken Traits and specifically reworked the Hacker Trait, which has faced a nerf yet again due to its overpowered Omnivamp.
This article will provide insight towards the changes and balances that will be applicable in patch 13.8 in Teamfight Tactics.
Official notes for Teamfight Tactics patch 13.8
Trait changes in Teamfight Tactics
Hackers are overpowered and can single-handedly win any fight if used effectively. The Omnivamp has been reduced at three breakpoints and the backline access has been removed.
Invulnerability has been replaced by a temporary shield to balance the Trait and stop it from being broken. This has caused frustration within the community and was one of the most requested changes.
The Trait changes are as follows:
Hacker
- Hacker Omnivamp: 30/40/50% ⇒ 10/20/40%
- Hacker rider Omnivamp: 10/20/30% ⇒ 0/15/30%
- Hackers now target the closest enemy, rather than preferring the back row.
Heart
- Heart AP per cast: 4/7/10 ⇒ 4/7/11
InfiniTeam
- InfiniTeam Damage & HP per alternate version: 50/60/95% ⇒ 50/55/85%
Ox Force
- REWORKED Ox Force: units gain bonus defenses. Once per combat, when they would drop below one HP, they instead shield themselves for 50% of their maximum health for 1.5 seconds.
- Ox Force Armor & MR: 10/40/90 ⇒ 5/35/75
Underground
- Underground Tome of Traits will no longer drop from Heist 4 or higher.
Ace
- Ace now requires dealing damage to execute.
Champion adjustments in Teamfight Tactics
UNITS: TIER 1
- Blitzcrank Static Defenses Damage Reduction: 55/60/65% ⇒ 50/52/55%
- Gangplank Armor & MR: 30 ⇒ 35
- Gangplank Trial By Fire Damage: 230/345/515 ⇒ 240/360/540
- Lucian Chrono-Barrage Damage: 45/70/105 ⇒ 40/60/90
- Lux Lucent Singularity Damage: 220/330/500 ⇒ 230/345/520
- Nasus HP: 650 ⇒ 700
- Nasus Armor & MR: 40 ⇒ 45
- Nasus Bonk! AD ratio: 200% ⇒ 225%
- Kayle Starfire Spellblade cast no longer locks her out of attacking for a brief period.
UNITS: TIER 2
- Jinx AD: 50 ⇒ 55
- Jinx max Mana buff: 20/80 ⇒ 0/65
UNITS: TIER 3
- Gnar AD: 65 ⇒ 60
- Kai’Sa Starcharged Damage: 150/225/375 ⇒ 135/205/335
- Rammus Sand Slam Stun Duration: 1.25 ⇒ 1.5 sec
- Shen Stand United duration: 3.5/4/5 sec ⇒ 4/4/4 sec
- Shen Stand United Damage Reduction: 45/50/55% ⇒ 40/45/50%
UNITS: TIER 4
- Bel’Veth Endless Banquet bonus Attack Speed per cast: 25% ⇒ 30%
Augments rework in Teamfight Tactics
- Scoped Weapons Attack Speed: 10% ⇒ 12%
Hero augments in Teamfight Tactics
Ekko's Destructive Resonance is tough to execute as it requires the Champion to be equipped with a melee-AP carry and does get inflicted by a slow Attack speed for saving himself. He has an increased spell cast while using this Augment and the damage output has been reduced for balancing.
The Hero Augment changes in Teamfight Tactics are as follows:
- Lucian - Enchanted Ammunition AP per auto: 2 ⇒ 1
- Pantheon - The Best Offense AP: 50 ⇒ 40
- Pantheon - Chronic Hallucinations Damage Reduction: 70% ⇒ 60%
- Renekton - Reign of Anger AS per missing 100 HP: 4% ⇒ 5%
- Wukong - Cyclone AP: 10 ⇒ 18
- Ezreal Rising Spell Force (BUGFIX): Now correctly grants stacks when Parallel is active.
- Lee Sin - Cleansing Safeguard Missing HP Heal: 10% ⇒ 15%
- LeBlanc - Mirror Image Clone HP: 75% ⇒ 99%
- Rammus - Amored-dillo Armor: 35 ⇒ 40
- Shen - Recursion Matrix Base Damage Reduction: 8% ⇒ 7%
- Vayne - Spread Shot nearby enemy Damage: 50% ⇒ 44%
- Vex - Joy Siphon Ally Healing: 22% ⇒ 30%
- Ekko - Destructive Resonance Range: 2 ⇒ 3 Hexes
- Ekko - Destructive Resonance Damage Amp: 250% ⇒ 200%
- Leona - Perfected Solar Flare Mana Reduction & AP: 30 ⇒ 40
- Urgot - Rising Tide Bonus AS: 40% ⇒ 50%
Bug fixes in Teamfight Tactics
- Fixed a bug where Hero Augments were tailored based on your currently active board rather than the previous combat’s board.
- Gnarly dude: Gnar’s spell will now properly show the crit damage indicator when it critically damages its primary target.
- Even Gnarlier dude: Gnar’s spell can no longer double crit the primary target if he has a spell crit item.
- Annie’s ability icon now matches her spell.
- Time Knife (Shen Hero Augment) damage no longer scales with damage amp.
- Mistimed: Hyperbolic Time Chamber (Lucian Hero Augment) now awards XP on the correct casts.
- Too old for middle-school: Reflection (Nilah Hero Augment) can no longer grant Gadgeteen items
- Fixed bug where Anima Squad Emblem wasn’t giving listed AP
- Tooltip fixes for Radiant Quicksilver and Zephyr
- Corrected typo on Riftwalker Crest Augment
- Tooltip fix to add “magic damage” text to Neeko’s ability
- Ace Crest can no longer be offered on 2-1 or 3-2.
- Tankful for this one: Lee Sin now gets tank items from InfiniTeam and Lucky Gloves
- Rising Spell Force (Ezreal Hero Augment) now correctly grants stacks when Parallel is active.
- Solo-Queue Yasuo: Fixed an issue with Yasuo’s Steel Tempest targeting
- Magnets, how do they work: Gadgeteen item, Magnetized Ionic Spark now deals damage correctly