Techno Gamerz's PUBG Mobile ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

In recent years, battle royale games have taken over the mobile gaming industry, and PUBG Mobile has been at the forefront of this revolution. The game has a vast audience, and this has made streaming and content creation a viable career option for many players.

One of the most popular content creators from India is Ujjwal Chaurasia, popularly known as Techno Gamerz. Though you might know him for his GTA 5 and Minecraft content, he also posts content related to PUBG Mobile on his second channel.

In this article, we discuss his PUBG Mobile ID, stats, K/D ratio and more.

Techno Gamerz: PUBG Mobile ID

Techno Gamerz's PUBG Mobile ID is 510168661, and his in-game alias is EXO丶UJJWAL.

Techno Gamerz stats

His stats in Squads (Asia)

Techno Gamerz has played 11 squad matches in the ongoing season and has won 3 chicken dinners. He also ended up in the top 10 seven times. He has maintained a brilliant K/D ratio of 6.91 and has registered 76 kills.

His stats in Duos (Asia)

Techno Gamerz has also played 11 duo matches, finishing first in 3 of them. He boasts 58 kills, with an impressive K/D ratio of 5.27.

In the solo mode, he has played only one match.

Techno Gamerz: YouTube channels

Ujjwal started his journey on YouTube over two-and-a-half years ago. He has posted over 465 videos and has over 7.2 million subscribers on his primary channel.

He has over 1.6 million subscribers and over 123 million views on his second channel called 'Ujjwal.' He creates content on PUBG Mobile on this channel. You can click here to visit his second channel.

Techno Gamerz: Social Media accounts

Techno Gamerz is active on his Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts

Facebook: Click here

Instagram: Click here

Twitter: Click here

He also has a discord server. You can join the server by clicking here.