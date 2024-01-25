Tekken 8 Paul Phoenix combo guide - Heat Moves, Rage Art, combo examples

Tekken 8 saw the return of Paul Phoenix, one of the mightiest fighters of the franchise, who is determined to claim victory in the King of Iron Fist Tournament. Considered a hot-headed individual, Paul has channeled his aggression toward fighting and has developed an integrated martial art based on Judo.

This fan-favorite character is back with a new appearance, and he feels much better to play, thanks to the new Heat System. While Paul excelled at counterpunishment, he is more aggressive in the sequel.

This article outlines some of his sample combos, alongside his Heat Moves and Rage Art in Tekken 8.

Paul Phoenix Rage Art and Heat Moves in Tekken 8

We have used the traditional Tekken 8 notations: 1, 2, 3, 4 (left punch, right punch, left kick, right kick) to denote buttons and u, d, b, f (up, down, back, forward) for direction. In the case of “qcf” or “qcb” drag your joystick in a semicircular motion toward the specified direction to trigger the input.

Rage Art

Big Bang Phoenix Smasher: d/f, 1+2

Heat Moves

Heat Burst : When Heat activation is available, 2+3

: When Heat activation is available, 2+3 Phoenix Hook, Tiger Claw : f, 2

: f, 2 Stone Lion : f, 4

: f, 4 Moonfall : u/f, 2

: u/f, 2 Phoenix Smasher : During Cormorant Step (qcf), 2

: During Cormorant Step (qcf), 2 Rubber Band Attack : During Sway (qcb), 2

: During Sway (qcb), 2 Demolition Ball: During Heat, 2+3

Paul Phoenix combo examples in Tekken 8

d/f, 2> d/f, 4> b, 1, 2> qcf, 2

Not every effective combo in Tekken 8 has to be complex. Sometimes, a clean directional input with basic punches is all you need to juggle an opponent to the edge of the map. Likewise, you can use this simple move string to punish any foe in the arena.

d/f, 2> d/f, 4> d/f, 1, B> during Heat and Sway, 2, F> 3, 2> b, 1, 2> d, 4, 2, 1+2

This combo perfectly utilizes the Heat System in Tekken 8, allowing Paul to be more aggressive with his execution. You can use the inputs to get maximum air time on the opponents before slamming them near a wall.

f, F, 4> while rising, 1, 2, B> during Sway, 1+2> f, f, F, 2

Paul might not have a fancy moveset, but he can be an excellent grappler whenever required. This move is a perfect showcase of everything he has in his arsenal as it begins with a classic Neutron Bomb followed by a good old suplex.

Tekken 8 releases on January 26, 2024, on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The title will launch with over 30 playable fighters, with more arriving in the future.