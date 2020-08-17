PC requirements for Tell Me Why

Tell Me Why is an upcoming adventure game from Dontnod Entertainment. It is exclusive to Microsoft platforms that include: PC, Xbox One, and the upcoming Xbox Series X. Dontnod is pretty well known for past games like the Life is Strange series, Vampyr and Remember Me.

Tell Me Why is a single-player game which will focus on a particular set of characters, similar to Life is Strange. The title has generated a lot of hype in the gaming community, and people are eagerly waiting to play it.

Games from Dontnod are not usually that demanding (graphically). They are well optimised and can even run at ultra settings on mid-tier PCs (budget level PCs). Nevertheless, here are the minimum and recommended PC requirements for the game.

Tell Me Why predicted system requirements

Minimum requirements

OS: Win 7 64

Processor: Intel Core i3-2100 3.1GHz / AMD Phenom II X4 945

Graphics: AMD Radeon HD 7770 2 GB GHz Edition or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650 2 GB

System memory: 4 GB RAM

Storage: 14 GB hard drive space

DirectX 11 compatible graphics card

Recommended requirements

OS: Win 10 64

Processor: Intel Core i5-3470 3.2GHz / AMD FX-8350

Graphics: AMD Radeon R9 280X or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 4 GB

System memory: 6 GB RAM

Storage: 14 GB hard drive space

The official release date for Tell Me Why is 27th August 2020. You can play the game on day one for free if you are an Xbox game pass subscriber. If you haven't subscribed to the game pass yet, you should check it out soon, as it costs only around 59 INR for first-time users.

