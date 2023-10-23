"Tell me a secret": League of Legends LoLdle answers 473 (Monday, October 23, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for this title's 473rd iteration are now available. To triumph over this version, deep knowledge of the game's champions and their signature phrases is essential. This awareness will enable you to masterfully tackle all five challenging questions. Furthermore, you can choose to share your results on social media platforms.
Here's the LoLdle quote riddle for October 23, 2023:
"Tell me a secret."
This article answers all five LoLdle questions for October 23, 2023.
Jarvan IV, Ahri, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 473rd edition (October 23, 2023)
The LoLdle solutions for the October 23, 2023, puzzles are as follows:
- Classic: Jarvan IV
- Quote: Ahri
- Ability: Garen, Bonus: R
- Emoji: Karthus
- Splash Art: Pantheon, Bonus: Pulsefire Pantheon
It might be easy to guess Jarvan IV's name, as he's a popular champion in League of Legends. Hailing from the region of Demacia, this champion debuted in 2011. Today's quote should only take a few seconds to link to Ahri, an often-used support champion.
Due to Garen's high pick rate in in LoL, recognizing his R ability should not be challenging. Similarly, today's emoji puzzle is pretty easy to solve, with Karthus being a prominent LoL champion. Lastly, Pantheon's Pulsefire splash art shouldn't require more than a few seconds to identify either.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some previous LoLdle answers:
- October 22, LoLdle 472: Dr. Mundo, Braum, Morgana, Tahm Kench, Yasuo
- October 21, LoLdle 471: Kayle, Corki, Seraphine, Tristana, Rakan
- October 20, LoLdle 470: Taric, Udyr, Viktor, Skarner, Twisted Fate
- October 19, LoLdle 469: Warwick, Teemo, Sett, Rumble, Yuumi
- October 18, LoLdle 468: Zac, Pantheon, Lee Sin, Shyvana, Annie
- October 17, LoLdle 467: Jhin, Dr. Mundo, Zilean, Talon, Sylas
- October 16, LoLdle 466: Kennen, Annie, Jarvan IV, Akali, Renata Glasc
- October 15, LoLdle 465: Rumble, Kalista, Kha’Zixm, Braum, Aphelios
- October 14, LoLdle 464: Zyra, Warwick, Yone, Lillia, Katarina
- October 13, LoLdle 463: Illaoi, Zeri, Yorick, Leona, Tristana
- October 12, LoLdle 462: Evelynn, Nidalee, Maokai, Jarvan IV, Mordekaiser
- October 11, LoLdle 461: Cho’Gath, Master Yi, Volibear, Camille, Shaco
- October 10, LoLdle 460: Aatrox, Jinx, Sejuani, Kennen, Tahm Kench
- October 9, LoLdle 459: Sona, Shyvana, Diana, Seraphine, Shen
- October 8, LoLdle 458: Gnar, Morgana, Malzahar, Vi, Varus
- October 7, LoLdle 457: Gragas, Nilah, Vi, Kayle, Teemo
The LoLdle answers for its 474th edition will be published on October 24, 2023.