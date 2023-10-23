"Tell me a secret": League of Legends LoLdle answers 473 (Monday, October 23, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for this title's 473rd iteration are now available. To triumph over this version, deep knowledge of the game's champions and their signature phrases is essential. This awareness will enable you to masterfully tackle all five challenging questions. Furthermore, you can choose to share your results on social media platforms.

Here's the LoLdle quote riddle for October 23, 2023:

"Tell me a secret."

This article answers all five LoLdle questions for October 23, 2023.

Jarvan IV, Ahri, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 473rd edition (October 23, 2023)

The LoLdle solutions for the October 23, 2023, puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Jarvan IV

Jarvan IV Quote: Ahri

Ahri Ability: Garen, Bonus : R

Garen, : R Emoji: Karthus

Karthus Splash Art: Pantheon, Bonus: Pulsefire Pantheon

It might be easy to guess Jarvan IV's name, as he's a popular champion in League of Legends. Hailing from the region of Demacia, this champion debuted in 2011. Today's quote should only take a few seconds to link to Ahri, an often-used support champion.

Due to Garen's high pick rate in in LoL, recognizing his R ability should not be challenging. Similarly, today's emoji puzzle is pretty easy to solve, with Karthus being a prominent LoL champion. Lastly, Pantheon's Pulsefire splash art shouldn't require more than a few seconds to identify either.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some previous LoLdle answers:

October 22, LoLdle 472: Dr. Mundo, Braum, Morgana, Tahm Kench, Yasuo

Dr. Mundo, Braum, Morgana, Tahm Kench, Yasuo October 21, LoLdle 471: Kayle, Corki, Seraphine, Tristana, Rakan

Kayle, Corki, Seraphine, Tristana, Rakan October 20, LoLdle 470: Taric, Udyr, Viktor, Skarner, Twisted Fate

Taric, Udyr, Viktor, Skarner, Twisted Fate October 19, LoLdle 469: Warwick, Teemo, Sett, Rumble, Yuumi

Warwick, Teemo, Sett, Rumble, Yuumi October 18, LoLdle 468: Zac, Pantheon, Lee Sin, Shyvana, Annie

Zac, Pantheon, Lee Sin, Shyvana, Annie October 17, LoLdle 467: Jhin, Dr. Mundo, Zilean, Talon, Sylas

Jhin, Dr. Mundo, Zilean, Talon, Sylas October 16, LoLdle 466: Kennen, Annie, Jarvan IV, Akali, Renata Glasc

Kennen, Annie, Jarvan IV, Akali, Renata Glasc October 15, LoLdle 465: Rumble, Kalista, Kha’Zixm, Braum, Aphelios

Rumble, Kalista, Kha’Zixm, Braum, Aphelios October 14, LoLdle 464: Zyra, Warwick, Yone, Lillia, Katarina

Zyra, Warwick, Yone, Lillia, Katarina October 13, LoLdle 463: Illaoi, Zeri, Yorick, Leona, Tristana

Illaoi, Zeri, Yorick, Leona, Tristana October 12, LoLdle 462: Evelynn, Nidalee, Maokai, Jarvan IV, Mordekaiser

Evelynn, Nidalee, Maokai, Jarvan IV, Mordekaiser October 11, LoLdle 461: Cho’Gath, Master Yi, Volibear, Camille, Shaco

Cho’Gath, Master Yi, Volibear, Camille, Shaco October 10, LoLdle 460: Aatrox, Jinx, Sejuani, Kennen, Tahm Kench

Aatrox, Jinx, Sejuani, Kennen, Tahm Kench October 9, LoLdle 459: Sona, Shyvana, Diana, Seraphine, Shen

Sona, Shyvana, Diana, Seraphine, Shen October 8, LoLdle 458: Gnar, Morgana, Malzahar, Vi, Varus

Gnar, Morgana, Malzahar, Vi, Varus October 7, LoLdle 457: Gragas, Nilah, Vi, Kayle, Teemo

The LoLdle answers for its 474th edition will be published on October 24, 2023.