"The heart is the strongest muscle": League of Legends LoLdle answers 472 (Sunday, October 22, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for this title's 472nd iteration are now available. Those wishing to tackle this challenge need a strong grasp of the splash arts of the game's various champions and their signature catchphrases. It is only through utilizing this knowledge that one can successfully answer all five mind-bending questions.

Here's the LoLdle quote riddle for October 22, 2023:

"The heart is the strongest muscle"

This article answers all five LoLdle questions for October 22, 2023.

Dr. Mundo, Braum, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 472nd edition (October 22, 2023)

The LoLdle solutions for the October 22, 2023, puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Dr. Mundo

Dr. Mundo Quote: Braum

Braum Ability: Morgana, Bonus : W

Morgana, : W Emoji: Tahm Kench

Tahm Kench Splash Art: Yasuo, Bonus: High Noon Yasuo

It might be easy to guess Dr. Mundo's name, as he's a popular champion in League of Legends. Hailing from the region of Zaun, this champion debuted in 2009. Today's quote should only take a few seconds to link to Braum, an often-used support champion in LoL.

Due to Morgana's high pick rate, recognizing her W ability should not be challenging. Similarly, today's emoji puzzle is pretty easy to solve, with Tahm Kench being a prominent LoL champion. Lastly, Yasuo's High Noon splash art shouldn't require more than a few seconds to identify either.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some previous LoLdle answers:

October 13, LoLdle 471: Kayle, Corki, Seraphine, Tristana, Rakan

Kayle, Corki, Seraphine, Tristana, Rakan October 12, LoLdle 470: Taric, Udyr, Viktor, Skarner, Twisted Fate

Taric, Udyr, Viktor, Skarner, Twisted Fate October 19, LoLdle 469: Warwick, Teemo, Sett, Rumble, Yuumi

Warwick, Teemo, Sett, Rumble, Yuumi October 18, LoLdle 468: Zac, Pantheon, Lee Sin, Shyvana, Annie

Zac, Pantheon, Lee Sin, Shyvana, Annie October 17, LoLdle 467: Jhin, Dr. Mundo, Zilean, Talon, Sylas

Jhin, Dr. Mundo, Zilean, Talon, Sylas October 16, LoLdle 466: Kennen, Annie, Jarvan IV, Akali, Renata Glasc

Kennen, Annie, Jarvan IV, Akali, Renata Glasc October 15, LoLdle 465: Rumble, Kalista, Kha’Zixm, Braum, Aphelios

Rumble, Kalista, Kha’Zixm, Braum, Aphelios October 14, LoLdle 464: Zyra, Warwick, Yone, Lillia, Katarina

Zyra, Warwick, Yone, Lillia, Katarina October 13, LoLdle 463: Illaoi, Zeri, Yorick, Leona, Tristana

Illaoi, Zeri, Yorick, Leona, Tristana October 12, LoLdle 462: Evelynn, Nidalee, Maokai, Jarvan IV, Mordekaiser

Evelynn, Nidalee, Maokai, Jarvan IV, Mordekaiser October 11, LoLdle 461: Cho’Gath, Master Yi, Volibear, Camille, Shaco

Cho’Gath, Master Yi, Volibear, Camille, Shaco October 10, LoLdle 460: Aatrox, Jinx, Sejuani, Kennen, Tahm Kench

Aatrox, Jinx, Sejuani, Kennen, Tahm Kench October 9, LoLdle 459: Sona, Shyvana, Diana, Seraphine, Shen

Sona, Shyvana, Diana, Seraphine, Shen October 8, LoLdle 458: Gnar, Morgana, Malzahar, Vi, Varus

Gnar, Morgana, Malzahar, Vi, Varus October 7, LoLdle 457: Gragas, Nilah, Vi, Kayle, Teemo

Gragas, Nilah, Vi, Kayle, Teemo October 6, LoLdle 456: Sylas, Ornn, Nidalee, Ivern, Naafiri

Sylas, Ornn, Nidalee, Ivern, Naafiri October 5, LoLdle 455: Rell, Mordekaiser, Brand, Kayn, Urgot

Rell, Mordekaiser, Brand, Kayn, Urgot October 4, LoLdle 454: Gangplank, Vel’Koz, Milio, Singed, Jhin

The LoLdle answers for its 473rd edition will be published on October 23, 2023.