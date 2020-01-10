Temtem, the new Pokemon inspired MMO is arriving

Temtem is releasing on January 21

Temtem is an upcoming MMO game, that will be released on January 21 globally for early access. Inspired by the famous Pokemon franchise series, Temtem aims to have a similar run in the gaming market. Crema (developer) will release the game on all major platforms, that includes PC, Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch. Temtem has been in the development phase for over two years and has been receiving a lot of positive feedback from the gaming community.

Temtem is coming to Early Access on January 21st



Massively multiplayer

Fully-fledged story campaign

Real co-op

Rng-free and competitive focused battles

Player customization

Trading



And many more features to come!

As mentioned earlier, Temtem is a massively multiplayer creature-collection adventure inspired by Pokemon. The game will also have RPG elements and a story revolving around the main quest. The creatures in this world are called Temtem, and like Pokemon, the goal is to collect every Temtem possible. However, it is not as straightforward as it may sound, since there will be a lot of difficulties in the journey. Players can battle other players using their Temtem, and each of the Temtem will bring something unique to the battlefield.

Temtem might seem a duplicate of Pokemon to many gamers but is quite different when compared thoroughly. Temtem developer Crema has highlighted that Temtem will focus extensively on multiplayer mode and competitive battle system. According to Crema, the game will minimize the RNG in the competitive play, which includes things like Critical rate, Evasiveness, and Accuracy, all of which are quite common in Pokemon.

Instead, the Temtem battling system will focus on skill-based combat that revolves around the stamina system, which encourages strategic play. Picking the right moves at the right time, knowing when to attack and when to defend and using the right synergies will affect the overall battle.

Temtem is inspired by Pokemon

On top of competitive play, players can also enjoy the campaign mode of the game. Players will adventure through the Temtem universe, interacting with different characters, catching different Temtems, and fight against evil.

Temtem looks very promising and is one of the most anticipated games of 2020. The game will be available on Steam for early access on January 2. Unfortunately, it is not a free-to-play game, but Crema has revealed that there won’t be any microtransactions in the game, and players won't need to spend a dime after the initial purchase.