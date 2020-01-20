TemTem: What to expect from the Pokemon inspired RPG

TemTem is a Pokemon inspired RPG

The easiest way to describe TemTem is that it's a Pokemon-like RPG. TemTem releases on Steam Early Access tomorrow and from what we've seen of the game ahead of release, it looks like it's going to be a great game. The visuals look crisp and easily better than Pokemon Sword and Sheild which released on the Nintendo Switch last year. The release of Sword and Shield saw a certain section of the Pokemon community express their dissatisfaction with the lack of evolution in the franchise in both gameplay and visuals.

When you compare Sword and Shield to the The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, it does look like the latest Pokemon game hasn't really evolved from its roots, especially in the gameplay section. That's where Tem Tem steps in. It's a new take on the Pokemon formula and it packs in some features that we really wish the latest Pokemon game had. TemTem not only packs in a story mode, but it also has full online play as well as co-op play and unlike Sword and Shield, it isn't only restricted to the Wild areas.

With TemTem set to release on Steam Early Access tomorrow, let's take a look at what it brings to the table.

Story mode

TemTem features a full story mode although it isn't fully playable when it launches in Early Access (Courtesy: Steam)

TemTem comes with a full story mode. The journey takes the player character across six islands as they try to become the best TemTem tamer they can be while at the same time, trying to thwart the plans of the evil Clan Belsoto. Catch your TemTem, train them, battle fellow tamers as you strive to become the best.

Gameplay

TemTem brings with it a much deeper battle system than what Pokemon has brought to the table (Courtesy: Steam)

While the battle mechanics of Pokemon and TemTem are very similar at the base of it, TemTem's mechanics have a lot more depth to it. The combat is turn-based but further depth and moves can be used in order of Priority. There's also a stamina meter for the moved so unlike in Pokemon, you can hit 5 Fire Blasts in a row. Status buffs can also be applied during combat.

There is also a ton of depth with the TemTem you capture themselves. Each TemTem can have its own individual trait, such as a particular TemTem could have a trait where he can't be put to sleep during battle.

TemTem also comes with a competitive multiplayer mode. Players pick 8 TemTem and their opponents get to ban 3 of them from battle. Both players then start with the remaining 5 TemTem.

Online world and co-op play

Battle alongside your friends and with players from across the world (Courtesy: Steam)

One massive difference between the new Pokemon games and TemTem is the fact that TemTem is massively multiplayer. Players can see other gamers hanging out in the world around them as they go through their own journey in the world.

The game also has deep co-op play. Friends will be able to join players during any part of their journey and help finish a difficult route together or get into a dual battle with a particularly difficult leader.

The studio behind TemTem has also promised that new missions and events will be added to the game at regular intervals. It's going to be really interesting to see how Crema Studios implements this.

Customization features and housing

Even in early access, TemTem has much deeper customization than Pokemon Sword and Shield (Courtesy: Steam)

The player character is fully customizable at the beginning of the game. There are also quite a few cosmetics items to choose from. Crema Studios has also promised that more cosmetic items will be added at regular intervals.

Buy your own house and fully customize it to your liking (Courtesy: Steam)

The player also has the ability to purchase their own house in Atoll Row. The house can then be customized and decorated as players see fit. And of course, we can invite our friends over to hang out.

TemTem will launch in Early Access. Not all the areas which will be in the final release will be playable at launch tomorrow but a significant portion of the game will be playable.

TemTem will launch on Steam at 10 am PST/ 1 pm EST/ 11:30 pm IST on 21st January 2020. Check out the Early Access trailer for TemTem below: