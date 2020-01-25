Temtem: Which starter should you pick?

Gautam Nath FOLLOW ANALYST Feature

25 Jan 2020, 13:02 IST SHARE

Temtem Starters

If you're familiar with Pokemon, Temtem has many of the same mechanics that the Pokemon games do. But Temtem aims to go much higher than Pokemon games could with a multiplayer and RPG elements to the game.

When you start the game, you will be prompted to meet the game's professor, Professor Konstantinos. Once you head to his lab, you will be asked to pick your starter Temtem. Unlike Pokemon, Temtem has different types and the starters are not equivalent to the Grass/Fire/Water types.

You will also battle your rival Max after choosing your starter which you will lose regardless. But as compensation, you'll also get another Temtem. Temtems also have Special Type Attack Bonuses (STABs) from moves of their own type.

Here is a guide on the three Temtem starters and which is the best one to pick.

Crystle

Crystle

Defence

Crystle is a Crystal Type Temtem which takes 1/2 damage from Electric, Mental and Toxic Types. Crystle takes 2x damage from Fire, Earth and Melee types.

Offence

Crystle's Attacks do 2x damage to Electric and Mental Types. Crystle's Attack does 1/2 damage against Fire and Earth Types.

Base Stats

Below are the base stats for Crystle when you receive it from Professor Konstantinos.

Hit Points (HP): 60

Stamina (STA): 41

Speed (SPD): 33

Attack (ATK): 61

Defence (DEF): 69

Special Attack (SPATK): 46

Special Defense (SPDEF): 42

Advertisement

Evolution

Crystle's second evolution Sherald

Crystle evolves into Sherald at Level 30. Crystle has two evolution forms but the third form is currently not available in the game yet. More information will be released as Temtem is updated.

Sherald receives a big boost in Attack, Defense and HP. All the other stats also receive a good upgrade even though Sherald's Speed is still somewhat behind.

Verdict

Crystle is a very tanky Temtem with high HP and Defense but a mediocre Special Defense. It can attack well and take damage well but Crystle will get absolutely destroyed by Fire, Earth and Melee Types.

Pick this Temtem as your starter if you wish to have a buff and tanky Temtem that can absorb damage on behalf of your partner Temtem. The best Temtem to partner with Crystle is Water, Mental or Digital Types. Digital Types are extremely rare in the game but you can find Water and Mental Types quite easily in order to counter its weaknesses.

Smazee

Smazee

Defence

Smazee is a Melee Type Temtem which takes 1/2 damage from Melee Types. Smazee takes 2x damage from Mental and Digital types.

Offence

Smazee's Attacks do 2x damage to Crystal and Earth Types. Smazee's Attack does 1/2 damage against Melee and Mental Types.

Base Stats

Below are the base stats for Smazee when you receive it from Professor Konstantinos.

Hit Points (HP): 49

Stamina (STA): 55

Speed (SPD): 66

Attack (ATK): 69

Defence (DEF): 44

Special Attack (SPATK): 37

Special Defense (SPDEF): 37

Evolution

Smazee's second evolution Baboong

Smazee evolves into Baboong at Level 29. Smazee has two evolution forms but the third form is currently not available in the game yet. More information will be released as Temtem is updated.

Baboong receives a significant upgrade to its Speed and Attack stats and some great upgrades to its Defense and Stamina as well, although it still lags behind with its Special Attack and Special Defense.

Verdict

Smazee and its evolutions are extremely good offensively. It has a very high Attack value as well as a very high Speed to ensure you pack those punches swiftly. The downside is that Smazee can be very vulnerable because of its poor Defense, Special Defense and mediocre HP.

Pick Smazee as your starter Temtem if you want a Temtem in your team to deal heavy damage to enemies and swiftly. But remember to partner it with other Temtem to protect its vulnerability. Choose an Electric, Crystal or Digital Type to complement Smazee in battle even though Digital Types are extremely rare.

Houchic

Defence

Houchic is a Mental Type Temtem which takes 1/2 damage from Melee and Neutral Types. Houchic takes 2x damage from Crystal, Electric and Digital types.

Offence

Houchic's Attacks do 2x damage to Melee and Neutral Types. Houchic's Attack does 1/2 damage against Crystal Types.

Base Stats

Below are the base stats for Houchic when you receive it from Professor Konstantinos.

Hit Points (HP): 38

Stamina (STA): 44

Speed (SPD): 66

Attack (ATK): 40

Defence (DEF): 41

Special Attack (SPATK): 72

Special Defense (SPDEF): 52

Evolution

Houchic's second evolution Tental

Houchic evolves into Tental at Level 29. Houchic has two evolution forms but the third form is currently not available in the game yet. More information will be released as Temtem is updated.

Just like Houchic, Tental receives a huge buff for its Special Attack and Speed. It also has a decent upgrade on Stamina as well but this Temtem is still vulnerable from attacks.

Verdict

Houchic and its evolutions are extremely good offensively and even better than Smazee. Houchic's speciality is its extremely high Special Attack value which makes Mental Type moves such as Psywave devastating to your opponents. You can often one-shot them this way.

The downside is that Houchic is much more vulnerable than both Smazee and Crystle. Houchic can be defeated very easily but if you deploy your special attacks before that, your opponent will not have a chance to land those moves. Keep and Earth or Water Type on your team to keep Houchic safe from vulnerability.

Conclusion

In short, Crystle has a very high Defense and HP value but mediocre on the Attack values. Smazee comes in between the starters with a great Attack and Speed but mediocre on other stats. Houchic has one of the best Special Attack values in the game but also the lowest Defense and HP among the starters.

This continues on for their evolutions as well. You simply need a Temtem to complement your starter and you can take advantage of the pros of your starters very easily. It's just a matter of how you want to style your gameplay.

ALSO READ: Temtem: Early impressions of the Pokemon-like RPG