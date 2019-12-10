Tencent Games will soon push out a new anti-cheat system in PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile Anti-Cheat System

Tencent Games, the developers of PUBG Mobile, are continuously updating their anti-cheat engine to ban the hackers and to stop them from ruining the game-play of the other players. Recently, PUBG Mobile has also updated the Ban list of the cheaters and hackers, and now, they are working on a new security update.

The PUBG Mobile team announced about the upcoming update via their various social media handles. They have requested players to report the hackers as much as possible to make their security patch even more effective.

In their Twitter post, PUBG Mobile stated:

The PUBG MOBILE team has been taking down hackers relentlessly, and we need your help to deliver a knockout blow to cheaters. We're preparing another upgrade to the security system and your data reports can make it more effective. Lets “Pan” them all!

However, the officials haven't confirmed the release date of the new anti-cheat system in the standard version of PUBG Mobile. Gameloop anti-cheat system is currently being used in the official PUBG Mobile emulator, and it is also expected to get upgraded in the future.