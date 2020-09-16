TFT Patch 10.19 notes: Fates set arrives with 58 new champions and a lot of Carousel changes

The League of Legends inspired auto-battler from Riot Games, Teamfight Tactics (TFT), has become quite popular during its time with the Galaxies set.
Now, with the new Fates set about to arrive in patch 10.19, TFT is set to go through a lot of major changes as Riot Games is not only planning to bring in more champions but will also make a lot of changes to the in-game store and carousel.
TFT patch 10.19 is going to be huge, and it will introduce 58 new champions as chess pieces in the new set. Moreover, it will also mean that a new Battle Pass is about to start, along with an exciting new way of playing the autobattler in both PC and mobile.
New little legends will be up for grabs as well, along with a lot of exciting gifts and prizes.
If you’re looking for a detailed list of all the patch changes, then it’s best to visit the official TFT website. However, if you’re looking for a brief overview, then we have got you covered.
TFT Patch 10.19 notes
Systems
Chosen (new mechanic)
"Galaxies are out, Chosen are in. Occasionally, you will be offered a Chosen champion in your shop. These champions are already at 2-star level, so they cost three times their normal 1-star price and come with some extra power.
One of their traits (origin or class) is “Chosen” and counts as 2 of that trait.
They also get +200 HP and a unique stat bonus—either 400 HP, 30% spell power, 30 AD, or 25% reduced mana cost."
- Tier odds for Chosen at Level 1: 100/0/0/0/0
- Tier odds for Chosen at Level 2: 100/0/0/0/0
- Tier odds for Chosen at Level 3: 100/0/0/0/0
- Tier odds for Chosen at Level 4: 40/60/0/0/0
- Tier odds for Chosen at Level 5: 20/50/30/0/0
- Tier odds for Chosen at Level 6: 10/45/45/0/0
- Tier odds for Chosen at Level 7: 0/30/40/30/0
- Tier odds for Chosen at Level 8: 0/20/40/40/0
- Tier odds for Chosen at Level 9: 0/0/30/40/30
As a Chosen, each Champion gets a buff to either their Health, Spell Power, Attack Damage or Mana Cost Reduction.
The list below tells us exactly who gets what:
Champions that get Health as Chosen:
- Garen
- Fiora
- Irelia
- Aatrox
- Wukong
- Jax
- Lee Sin
- Tahm Kench
- Sejuani
- Maokai
- Sylas
- Shen
- Yone
- Jarvan IV
- Hecarim
- Nunu
- Sett
- Vi
- Elise
Champions that get Spell Power as Chosen:
- Morgana
- Twisted Fate
- Jinx
- Annie
- Veigar
- Lissandra
- Diana
- Kennen
- Kalista
- Akali
- Vayne
- Riven
- Kindred
- Ahri
- Nidalee
- Kayn
- Katarina
- Evelynn
Champions that get Attack Damage as Chosen:
- Talon
- Aphelios
- Zed
- Ashe
- Warwick
- Xin Zhao
- Yasuo
- Jhin
Champions that get Mana Cost Reduction as Chosen
- Nami
- Janna
- Zilean
- Lux
- Thresh
- Cassiopeia
- Lillia
- Teemo
- Yuumi
- Azir
- Lulu
- Ezreal
- Pyke
Leveling
- Level 7: 32xp ⇒ 36xp
- Level 8: 50xp ⇒ 56xp
- Level 9: 66xp ⇒ 80xp
Shop
- Consecutive shops will not repeat unbought champions.
- Bag odds for Level 5: 40/35/20/5/0 ⇒ 45/30/20/5/0
- Bag odds for Level 6: 25/35/30/10/0 ⇒ 30/35/25/10/0
- Bag odds for Level 7: 19/30/35/15/1 ⇒ 19/35/30/15/1
Carousel
First Carousel
- 65% chance of one of every item plus one random duplicate.
- 11% offense (3x Sword Bow Rod)
- 11% defense (3x Cloak Armor Belt)
- 11% Utility (3x Tear Glove Random)
- 1.5% All Spatulas
- 0.5% All Force of Natures
Second Carousel
- 80% One of every item plus one random duplicate
- 15% One of every item and 1 Spatula
- 5% Three Spatulas + Six random components
Third Carousel
- 30% One of every item and one random duplicate
- 50% All random components. Totally random with no variance control.
- 15% One of every item + one Spatula
- 5% Three Spatulas + six random components
Fourth Carousel
- 80% One of every item and one random duplicate
- 15% One of every item and 1 Spatula
- 5% Three Spatulas + Six random components
Fifth Carousel
- 50% All Random unbuilt (Full items not built yet)
- 25.4% All Random Full items (Any full item)
- 3% Sword Items
- 3% Vest Items
- 3% Belt Items
- 3% Bow Items
- 3% Cloak Items
- 3% Tear Items
- 3% Gloves Items
- 3% Rod Items
- 0.6% All Force of Natures
Sixth Carousel
- 100% Half random full items, half random components.
Ranked Changes:
- When Fates goes live in your region with patch 10.19, you’ll be able to start climbing the ladder in this set's first Ranked stage.
- Most of you will start Fates in Iron 2. If you ended Galaxies in Diamond 1 you will start in Iron 1. Master+ players will start in Bronze 4.
- Galaxies Ranked rewards will be given out on patch 10.21.
- Players finishing in 4th place or better will now gain at least 10 LP.
- Players finishing in 5th place or worse will now lose at least 10 LP (or enough to hit 0 LP).
Items
New Items
- Gargoyle Stoneplate: Replaces Sword Breaker. Now gives +12 Armor and MR per enemy targeting the holder.
- Sunfire Cape: Replaces Red Buff. Now applies to a random enemy within 2 hexes every second. Damage is now 25% of affected unit’s max health in true damage over 10 sec
Item Changes
- Needlessly Large Rod: 20 ⇒ 15 SP
- Bloodthirster Healing: 45% ⇒ 40%
- Chalice of Power Duration: 20 seconds ⇒ All Round
- Deathblade AD per stack: 25 ⇒ 20
- Dragon’s Claw Magic Reduction: 50% ⇒ 60%
- Giant Slayer Bonus Damage: 20/80% ⇒ 10/90%
- Guinsoo’s Rageblade AS Per stack: 5 ⇒ 6%
- Hextech Gunblade Healing: 45% ⇒ 33%
- Infinity Edge: Grants 75% Critical Strike Chance (including from components)
- Infinity Edge: converts each 1% of the holder’s Critical Strike Chance above 100% into +1% Critical Strike Damage
- Jeweled Gauntlet Crit Damage: 30% ⇒ 50%
- Luden’s Echo Splash Damage: 200 ⇒ 180
- Quicksilver Duration: 10 ⇒ 12 seconds
- Rabadon’s Deathcap: 50% Bonus SP ⇒ 40 SP
- Runaan’s Hurricane: Bolts can now cause critical hits. Bolts now have unlimited range.
- Spear of Shojin: 18% of Max Mana per auto after first cast ⇒ 5 Mana per auto
- Statikk Shiv Damage (standard and bonus): 85 ⇒ 80 damage
Miscellaneous Changes
- 5 Seconds added to the start of every planning phase as we do with every set. This will be removed in Patch 10.20.
- Fixed a long time bug where Grievous Wounds was twice as effective as intended.
- Trap Claw’s stun now has a different visual effect, to help correctly attribute the cause of their units’ stuns.
- Completed items can no longer drop from orbs.
- Spatula items can now drop from end game PVE rounds, but only if you have at least one of that trait on the board.
- Adjusted the types of orbs and their contents across all stages of the game.
- All % Damage amps now stack additively instead of multiplicatively with one another by source (so items can still multiply traits, but not other items).