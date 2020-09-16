TFT Patch 10.19 notes: Fates set arrives with 58 new champions and a lot of Carousel changes

The League of Legends inspired auto-battler from Riot Games, Teamfight Tactics (TFT), has become quite popular during its time with the Galaxies set.

Now, with the new Fates set about to arrive in patch 10.19, TFT is set to go through a lot of major changes as Riot Games is not only planning to bring in more champions but will also make a lot of changes to the in-game store and carousel.

🌌 When one portal closes another opens. Fates is almost here! 🌸



👉 Find out more in Patch 10.19 Notes: https://t.co/lrkVavf3xe pic.twitter.com/2Yh0ucUlD1 — Teamfight Tactics (@TFT) September 15, 2020

TFT patch 10.19 is going to be huge, and it will introduce 58 new champions as chess pieces in the new set. Moreover, it will also mean that a new Battle Pass is about to start, along with an exciting new way of playing the autobattler in both PC and mobile.

New little legends will be up for grabs as well, along with a lot of exciting gifts and prizes.

Boards, eggs, and booms—OH MY! Here's a look at some of the rewards coming to the Fates Pass.



Play to earn free rewards, or upgrade to unlock Pass+ exclusives. pic.twitter.com/hN0cmG3fZz — Teamfight Tactics (@TFT) September 15, 2020

If you’re looking for a detailed list of all the patch changes, then it’s best to visit the official TFT website. However, if you’re looking for a brief overview, then we have got you covered.

TFT Patch 10.19 notes

Systems

Chosen (new mechanic)

"Galaxies are out, Chosen are in. Occasionally, you will be offered a Chosen champion in your shop. These champions are already at 2-star level, so they cost three times their normal 1-star price and come with some extra power.

One of their traits (origin or class) is “Chosen” and counts as 2 of that trait.

They also get +200 HP and a unique stat bonus—either 400 HP, 30% spell power, 30 AD, or 25% reduced mana cost."

Tier odds for Chosen at Level 1: 100/0/0/0/0

Tier odds for Chosen at Level 2: 100/0/0/0/0

Tier odds for Chosen at Level 3: 100/0/0/0/0

Tier odds for Chosen at Level 4: 40/60/0/0/0

Tier odds for Chosen at Level 5: 20/50/30/0/0

Tier odds for Chosen at Level 6: 10/45/45/0/0

Tier odds for Chosen at Level 7: 0/30/40/30/0

Tier odds for Chosen at Level 8: 0/20/40/40/0

Tier odds for Chosen at Level 9: 0/0/30/40/30

As a Chosen, each Champion gets a buff to either their Health, Spell Power, Attack Damage or Mana Cost Reduction.

The list below tells us exactly who gets what:

Champions that get Health as Chosen:

Garen

Fiora

Irelia

Aatrox

Wukong

Jax

Lee Sin

Tahm Kench

Sejuani

Maokai

Sylas

Shen

Yone

Jarvan IV

Hecarim

Nunu

Sett

Vi

Elise

Champions that get Spell Power as Chosen:

Morgana

Twisted Fate

Jinx

Annie

Veigar

Lissandra

Diana

Kennen

Kalista

Akali

Vayne

Riven

Kindred

Ahri

Nidalee

Kayn

Katarina

Evelynn

Champions that get Attack Damage as Chosen:

Talon

Aphelios

Zed

Ashe

Warwick

Xin Zhao

Yasuo

Jhin

Champions that get Mana Cost Reduction as Chosen

Nami

Janna

Zilean

Lux

Thresh

Cassiopeia

Lillia

Teemo

Yuumi

Azir

Lulu

Ezreal

Pyke

Leveling

Level 7: 32xp ⇒ 36xp

Level 8: 50xp ⇒ 56xp

Level 9: 66xp ⇒ 80xp

Shop

Consecutive shops will not repeat unbought champions.

Bag odds for Level 5: 40/35/20/5/0 ⇒ 45/30/20/5/0

Bag odds for Level 6: 25/35/30/10/0 ⇒ 30/35/25/10/0

Bag odds for Level 7: 19/30/35/15/1 ⇒ 19/35/30/15/1

Carousel

First Carousel

65% chance of one of every item plus one random duplicate.

11% offense (3x Sword Bow Rod)

11% defense (3x Cloak Armor Belt)

11% Utility (3x Tear Glove Random)

1.5% All Spatulas

0.5% All Force of Natures

Second Carousel

80% One of every item plus one random duplicate

15% One of every item and 1 Spatula

5% Three Spatulas + Six random components

Third Carousel

30% One of every item and one random duplicate

50% All random components. Totally random with no variance control.

15% One of every item + one Spatula

5% Three Spatulas + six random components

Fourth Carousel

80% One of every item and one random duplicate

15% One of every item and 1 Spatula

5% Three Spatulas + Six random components

Fifth Carousel

50% All Random unbuilt (Full items not built yet)

25.4% All Random Full items (Any full item)

3% Sword Items

3% Vest Items

3% Belt Items

3% Bow Items

3% Cloak Items

3% Tear Items

3% Gloves Items

3% Rod Items

0.6% All Force of Natures

Sixth Carousel

100% Half random full items, half random components.

Ranked Changes:

When Fates goes live in your region with patch 10.19, you’ll be able to start climbing the ladder in this set's first Ranked stage.

Most of you will start Fates in Iron 2. If you ended Galaxies in Diamond 1 you will start in Iron 1. Master+ players will start in Bronze 4.

Galaxies Ranked rewards will be given out on patch 10.21.

Players finishing in 4th place or better will now gain at least 10 LP.

Players finishing in 5th place or worse will now lose at least 10 LP (or enough to hit 0 LP).

Items

New Items

Gargoyle Stoneplate: Replaces Sword Breaker. Now gives +12 Armor and MR per enemy targeting the holder.

Sunfire Cape: Replaces Red Buff. Now applies to a random enemy within 2 hexes every second. Damage is now 25% of affected unit’s max health in true damage over 10 sec

Item Changes

Needlessly Large Rod: 20 ⇒ 15 SP

Bloodthirster Healing: 45% ⇒ 40%

Chalice of Power Duration: 20 seconds ⇒ All Round

Deathblade AD per stack: 25 ⇒ 20

Dragon’s Claw Magic Reduction: 50% ⇒ 60%

Giant Slayer Bonus Damage: 20/80% ⇒ 10/90%

Guinsoo’s Rageblade AS Per stack: 5 ⇒ 6%

Hextech Gunblade Healing: 45% ⇒ 33%

Infinity Edge: Grants 75% Critical Strike Chance (including from components)

Infinity Edge: converts each 1% of the holder’s Critical Strike Chance above 100% into +1% Critical Strike Damage

Jeweled Gauntlet Crit Damage: 30% ⇒ 50%

Luden’s Echo Splash Damage: 200 ⇒ 180

Quicksilver Duration: 10 ⇒ 12 seconds

Rabadon’s Deathcap: 50% Bonus SP ⇒ 40 SP

Runaan’s Hurricane: Bolts can now cause critical hits. Bolts now have unlimited range.

Spear of Shojin: 18% of Max Mana per auto after first cast ⇒ 5 Mana per auto

Statikk Shiv Damage (standard and bonus): 85 ⇒ 80 damage

Miscellaneous Changes