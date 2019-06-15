TFT: Team Fight Tactics will arrive on PBE next week

Via Riot Games

Earlier this week, Riot revealed it's the latest venture in the form of Team Fight tactics.

It is an online board game which is very similar to DOTA's Autochess. Riot's senior developer SapMagic took Twitter to answer the different from fans question regarding Team Fight Tactics. Here are the major points-

#1 Many expected the game to arrive on Mobile devices due to its low requirements. However, SapMagic has ruled out the possibility of the game to arrive on mobile devices anytime soon. According to him, Riot is clearly focused on PC release as of now and might look into a mobile release later.

#2 Unlike the main League game, you won't be able to use skins on champions as of now. There might be a feature added in the future where you will be able to use different variations of the same champion(e.g., Glacial Annie vs. Blaze Annie or things like that).

#3 There will be only 50 champions out of the total 145 current champions in the game at the time of release. More champions will be added to the game as the game progress.

#4 Riot will be adding more information regarding the details on how to play the game. Since the game genre is pretty new most of the crowd is unaware of it. You can expect more details from Riot in coming days. If anyone want's accurate information regarding the game details you can head over to a fan made website. Autobattler genre needs time to get a godo grasp so make sure you are clear with every funda

#5 The game will hit the PBE servers on 18 June and will arive to the live servers in patch 9.13. However there is a chance that both of these get delayed but it should still arrive pretty soon.