Tfue: Age, height, real name, net worth & more

Tfue is one of the many streamers who joined the Fortnite bandwagon during the early days, when it was quickly gaining popularity. He was even considered by many to be the best Fortnite player in the world. Of late, he has been playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, although he still plays Fortnite from time to time.

In April 2018, he joined the FaZe Clan, but this led to a series of lawsuits between the two parties the following year. Tfue accused FaZe of pressuring him to live in their homes in LA, and forcing him to engage in underage drinking and illegal gambling. In August 2019, the clan responded with their own lawsuit and claimed that the star had violated terms of his contract.

Credit: unikrn.com

He is still technically part of the Faze Clan, although the two parties are still embroiled in a lengthy legal battle. Regardless, we look at some personal details about Tfue.

Tfue: Personal information

Real Name

Tfue is an American streamer and gamer who's real name is Turner Tenney. He is from Florida and was born in Indian Rocks Beach.

Age

Turner Tenney was born on 2nd January 1998, which means he is merely 22 years old!

Height

Tfue is 1.86 meters tall, which means that he is approximately 6 feet 1 inch.

Credit: famouspeople.com

Net worth

Tfue is one of the most successful streamers/gamers of all time. He has a whopping 8.8 million followers on Twitch, and a further 12 million subscribers on YouTube. During the legal battle with FaZe Clan, an unverified claim was made that Tfue has earned more than USD 20 million through streaming.

Regardless, his net worth is at least USD 5 million and is sure to increase in the coming years.

Personal life

Tfue's father is Richard, and he also has two brothers and a sister. He is the younger brother of pro surfer and YouTuber Jac Tenney, who has his own YouTube account called "JOOGSQUAD PPJT", with around 5.36 million subscribers. His other siblings are Pierce and Alexandra.