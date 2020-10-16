Tfue shows off his physique on Twitter, gets accused of steroid use again 

Internet sensation Turner ‘Tfue’ Tenney recently took to Twitter to show off his physique, and as one would imagine, his post has garnered thousands of likes and retweets in the span of few hours. The ex-Fortnite star, who now spends most of his time playing Call of Duty, made headlines first in January 2020, when he revealed his jaw-dropping physique on the Internet.

Ever since, ‘Tfue body transformation’, ‘Tfue workout routine’ have been some of the most searched queries about the 22-year old streamer. Earlier in June, when Tfue posted a side-by-side body transformation picture on Twitter, many critics on the Internet assumed that the said transformation was nothing but a steroid case. The other half however, praised Tfue for his hard work, and the numerous hours he put into achieving the physique

Everything has grown except for my peen pic.twitter.com/7rvOF64Cmo — Tfue (@TTfue) June 24, 2020

Tfue’s, Gym and the Internet

This wouldn’t be the first time that the Tfue has taken to Twitter to showcase his new found strength and physique. Approximately a week ago, the 22-year old posted a video of himself where he can be seen squatting with Bradley Martin on his back, and in typical Tfue fashion, the post caption reads:

“I would’ve never been able to pull this off without Bradley Martin Wheaties”

I would’ve never been able to pull this off without @BradleyMartyn ‘s Wheaties 😉 pic.twitter.com/QJmcfLvmMw — Tfue (@TTfue) October 7, 2020

Taking a light jab at Tfue, Martin responded with the following tweet:

I thought it was the drugs — Bradley Martyn (@BradleyMartyn) October 8, 2020

Others on the Internet followed up with witty responses of their own:

Anyone can do that lol. Just buy some Test 400 or some Dbol, you’ll be there within a couple months too! — Alex Obando (@SickestDisciple) October 7, 2020

Tfue is at it again – ‘I play games for 8 hours a day’

As previously mentioned, the Internet sensation took to Twitter recently, adding yet another image on his profile that showcases his incredible body transformation.

Hi, my name is Turner and I play video games for 8 hours everyday pic.twitter.com/qrSy5wtFrz — Tfue (@TTfue) October 16, 2020

While it’s safe to say that a lot of hard work and focus goes into this physique, a part of the Internet still seems to be inclined towards the possibility that most of his ‘transformation’ is a steroid case.

Them steroids' hit different when you play for 8 hours a day — DaiChi DOM (@DaiChiDom) October 16, 2020

Hi my name is steroids and I made tfue strong — Zarx (I Follow Back) (@zarxwrld) October 16, 2020

HI, MY NAME IS TURNER AND I TAKE STEROIDS FOR 8 HOURS EVERYDAY — 👀 (@juicewrlx999) October 16, 2020

Regardless of whether the steroid use is true or not, Tfue seems to be unfazed by the various allegations that have been placed against him.

The 22-year old star rose to new heights after he made a name for himself in the Fortnite community. However, of late, Tfue has turned to COD titles. While many assume that the transition is only temporary, his lack of interest in Fortnite, coupled with the fact that he has not touched the game in a long time could hint towards the possibility that he may be done with the 100-man Battle Royale, at least for the time being.