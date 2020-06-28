Fortnite: The internet thinks Tfue is on steroids, here is why

Tfue's 6-month transformation from frail to shredded has taken the internet by storm.

The Fortnite pro has been accused of using performance-enhancing drugs to achieve his god-like physique.

Tfue 6 month transformation (Image Credits: Tfue on Twitter)

Fortnite professional Turner' Tfue' Tenny has been under the spotlight for quite some time now.

Naturally, one would assume it's due to his exceptional performance in the online battle royale - Fortnite; instead, it's Tfue's 6-month body transformation that has taken the internet by storm.

The professional Fortnite player and streamer shared an image of himself on the 24th of June, showcasing a side-by-side comparison of him 6 months ago, and to say that the Fortnite community was blown away would be an understatement.

Here is the original tweet where a shredded Tfue made his initial debut on the internet.

Everything has grown except for my peen pic.twitter.com/7rvOF64Cmo — Tfue (@TTfue) June 24, 2020

Tfue accused of taking steroids

Shortly after the Fortnite pro posted the image online, a horde of fitness critiques took it upon themselves to essentially 'analyze' Tfue's transformation.

Numerous fans and Youtubers were seemingly convinced that the streamer was on some form of performance-enhancing drug, allowing him to gain considerable muscle mass while being low-body fat at the same time.

A popular fitness critic and Youtuber, Philion, rolled out a video explaining why Tfue's shredded look may not have come naturally. Here is the video for you to watch.

WATCH: Philion explains why Tfue is on Steroids

The Youtuber sarcastically outlines how gaining 15 pounds of lean muscle is not humanly possible without the use of either 'Slurp Juice' or 'ChugJug', while referencing that Tfue was most likely on SARMs or other performance-enhancing drugs.

Could Tfue have been 'picture-perfect' in the moment?

WATCH: Kenny KO talks about Tfue's 6 month transformation

While most write off Tfue's transformation as a 'steroid' case, others have been leaning towards the possibility that the picture in question could have just been taken under 'perfect' circumstances.

Upon a closer look, the image's setting reveals Tfue to be inside of a gym, which translates to him being 'pumped' moments before taking the picture; explaining his relatively 'dry and shredded' look.