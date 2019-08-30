TGS 2019: Capcom teases new Resident Evil instalment, leaked images suggest co-op multiplayer game

Leaked Project Resistance screenshot

Earlier this month, Capcom invited players to playtest their next game which has something to do with the Resident Evil franchise as the players invited were apparently hardcore fans of the franchise.

This led to speculation that Capcom is hard at work on either Resident Evil 8, which will serve as a sequel to 2017's classic Resident Evil 7 which took the series back to its roots, or perhaps a rumoured RE 3 remake.

Capcom, on the other hand, confirmed today that this new Resident Evil game is called 'Project Resistance' and will be officially unveiled during the Tokyo Game Show on September 9 later this year.

Interestingly enough, a Twitter user called Nibel posted some leaked thumbnails of the game from the Youtube link which gives us more insight on what this new mysterious project is all about. And no, it certainly is not a remake of RE 3.

From the screenshots shared above, Project Resistance looks to be a co-op multiplayer game set in the Resident Evil universe, much like the Outbreak series. This also makes sense, considering that Capcom invited such a large number of players to playtest a game. Such playtests are generally done for multiplayer games.

Thankfully, we won't have to wait much longer as the gameplay footage will be revealed on September 9 and the attendees will also get to try the game's demo version.

The remake of Resident Evil 2 (read our review here), which was released earlier this year was well-received by critics worldwide. It went on to ship 4 million copies across the globe in a span of few months, making it one of the highest-selling game made by the company after Monster Hunter World.

Since Capcom is planning to make Resident Evil an annual franchise, it won't be surprising that we might be hearing about the next entry in the series quite soon as well.

What are your thoughts regarding this upcoming Project Resistance? Tell us in the comments down below. Also for more Video Game News, stick tp Sportskeeda.