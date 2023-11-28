Th16 in Clash of Clans: Expected release date, leaked features, upgrades, and more

Clash of Clans left its community excited with new teasers and hinting at the release of the Town Hall 16. The ongoing Hammer Jam event trailer fueled the fire by spilling the beans, which can be easily overlooked, suggesting the new Town Hall's release date.

The teasers featured many easter eggs that the popular gamer "Judo Sloth," unveiled on his YouTube channel a few days ago. This article explores every piece of information we know so far about the most-anticipated Town Hall 16.

Clash of Clans Town Hall 16 leaks, appearance, and possible release date explored

COC's designer in the official livestream (Image via Supercell)

In a recent official livestream, Clash of Clans showcased its designer wearing a t-shirt featuring the entire Town Hall lineup, with the 16th one in a silhouette form. A little scrutiny will show the upcoming Town Hall's outer design, which features some sort of spires.

The App Store's official post features a building in the background that looks like the upcoming Town Hall 16. If we connect the dots, this building also has the spires we saw in the designer's t-shirt in the COC's recent livestream.

App Store's post (Image via App Store | Supercell)

Going further, if we look at the previous releases of COC Town Halls, they all have been hinted at in the annual Hammer Jam events, and this year is no exception.

As hinted in this year's Hammer Jam event trailer, we've repeatedly been shown the Barbarian troop with a watch whose one needle points at one while another at six. This hint points to the potential release of Town Hall 16. Moreover, this watch has the Hour Mark extended to 14, which can be its release date in December.

Barbarian troop in the Hammer Jam event's trailer (Image via Supercell)

As seen in previous releases, we can expect this Town Hall to arrive near the COC's annual Hammer Jam event. However, Supercell is unlikely to unveil the new Town Hall amid the ongoing event, so we can expect it after its closure.

Moreover, the official COC teaser on YouTube hinted that upgrading your Town Hall from level 15 to 16 will cost 18 million in-game Gold.

