"That was embarrassing" - MoistCr1TiKaL comments on Logan Paul and Mike Majlak's defense on the recent ImPaulsive podcast

Twitch streamer and YouTuber Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL" took to his stream to criticize Logan Paul and Mike Majlak for their recent statements on the ImPaulsive podcast.

For those out of the loop, Logan Paul has been subject to a lot of criticism after investigative YouTuber Stephen "Coffeezilla" made a three-part video series on the former's alleged involvement in a Crypto 'rug pull' scam.

In response, Logan and co-host Mike Majlak gave a rather tame defense. The latter propounded on how he saw "pain" in Logan, despite the duo holidaying in Qatar following the accusatory remarks.

Reacting to the clip, MoistCr1TiKaL said:

"That was embarrassing"

MoistCr1TiKaL unmoved by Mike Majlak's supposed sympathetic defense of Logan Paul's recent woes

MoistCr1TiKaL gave a rather sardonic response to the latest episode of ImPaulsive, which included Logan Paul's defense of the accusatory statements made by Coffeezilla and the rest of the community for his alleged involvement in the Crypto scam.

For context, Logan was the co-creator of an NFT project called CryptoZoo in 2021, which collapsed. According to Coffeezilla, Logan, along with three other members of the project, was involved in the fraud and larceny of millions of dollars from the investors.

With regards to the news breaking out, Mike said:

"This is not gonna turn into a f**king victim thing, I just wanna point this out. I saw this pain in your face and like emptiness in your f**king eyes when all these were breaking..."

(Timestamp: 00:27:30)

Charlie then responded by saying:

"So that wasn't the milking it part but that was embarrassing. Jesus Christ Mike."

Ironically imitating Mike, Charlie went on to say:

"'Logan, when we were in Qatar in that spa surrounded by topless women drinking expensive champagne, I looked over your, checked your phone, Coffeezilla made a video with your name in it. You know it was about CryptoZoo and I saw through the windows of your soul, your heart broke, Logan. So I did what any good friend would do. Put your whole sack in my mouth.'"

Community reacts to Charlie's take on the latest ImPaulsive video

MoistCr1TiKaL was not the only individual to scrutinize the recent episode of ImPaulsive. His reaction video was shared on the popular R/LivestreamFail subreddit, which garnered over 150 comments at the time of writing.

Here are some of the top reactions:

Logan Paul also posted a video on his personal channel, stating that he would sue Coffeezilla for his defamatory words. It remains to be seen if the latter will cover his response through yet another video.

