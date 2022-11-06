[Watch] Logan Paul's friend and IMPAULSIVE co-host Mike Majlak releases footage of him getting attacked by The Usos

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos attacked Logan Paul's friends, Mike Majlak and George Janko, during the main event of Crown Jewel. Majlak has now shared a video of the attack.

The main event of Crown Jewel saw Roman Reigns take on The Maverick in an enthralling affair. At one point in the bout, fans saw several interferences from The Usos, Jake Paul and Solo Sikoa. While Paul had Reigns down and out on the announcers' desk, the undisputed tag team champions entered the fray and took out Paul's friends, Mike Majlak and George Janko.

The two men are also co-hosts of the IMPAULSIVE podcast and were sitting at ringside to cheer for The Maverick. However, The Usos didn't take it too kindly and took their frustrations out on the duo.

Taking to Twitter, Majlak released a POV clip of him and Janko getting attacked by Jimmy and Jey. The YouTuber also sent a short message in reaction to the beatdown.

"fu*ked around. found out. #WWECrownJewel" wrote Majlak.

Samu recently praised The Usos for their current run in WWE

During a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, former WWE star Samu heaped praise on Roman Reigns and The Usos.

The veteran recalled Jimmy and Jey attending shows when he and Rikishi joined forces as The Samoan Swat Team.

"These kids are out there, they've shown they really know tag team wrestling because their father and I have The S.S.T. behind it. They were raised up on the road, in the ring there with us, just playing as kids. It just comes natural."

He further continued by mentioning that the undisputed tag team champions have a bright future in WWE if they maintain their dedication to the business.

"Weakness, same thing," Samu said when asked to name The Usos' weaknesses. "Keep your eyes on the boat, stay focused. It's kinda hard sometimes to stay focused because we're big in the family, and a lot of times business takes us away from our family and it's really hard on the family. So, for them to be able to hold down the family, I'm proud of everything that these kids have done, are doing, and we're looking forward to seeing them rise even higher."

The Usos will be facing The New Day on SmackDown after having successfully defended their tag team titles against The Brawling Brutes at Crown Jewel. They are set to become the longest-reigning tag team champions in history. However, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston stand in the way of the record as the former champions look to preserve their names in the history books.

It also remains to be seen what lies ahead of Roman Reigns and his historic title reign.

