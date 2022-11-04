Anoa'i family member evaluates Roman Reigns and The Usos' WWE performances (Exclusive)

Samu, a member of the legendary Anoa'i wrestling family, has given his verdict on Roman Reigns and The Usos as WWE Superstars.

The Bloodline trio has featured prominently on television in recent years. Reigns currently holds the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, while Jimmy and Jey Uso are the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Samu revealed that he always suspected Reigns was destined for greatness:

"Sure, sure. We knew if he was gonna be anything like he was on the football field that wrestling's got another thing coming." [6:15 – 6:23]

The former WWE/WWF Tag Team Champion added that he sees no weaknesses in his relative's performances:

"I just see strength. He started from the ground up. He was raised up on the road with the family, so we already know as far as his in-ring skills and capability that he's very capable. As far as his downfall, as long as he keeps his head on his shoulders and his oars in the boats and not get too big-headed, just stay how he is. We're very proud of his accomplishments and we're looking forward to seeing where he carries this in the future." [6:44 – 7:19]

Watch the video above to hear Samu's thoughts on Paul Heyman working as Reigns' on-screen special counsel.

Samu on The Usos' strengths and weaknesses

Jimmy and Jey Uso have been one of WWE's top tag teams for the last decade. Their father, Rikishi, won tag team gold with Samu during his days performing under the name Fatu.

Samu recalled how The Usos used to attend shows when he and Rikishi joined forces as The Samoan SWAT Team (S.S.T.):

"These kids are out there, they've shown they really know tag team wrestling because their father and I have The S.S.T. behind it. They were raised up on the road, in the ring there with us, just playing as kids. It just comes natural." [7:27 – 7:42]

The 59-year-old added that Jimmy and Jey have bright futures in WWE if they maintain the dedication they have shown throughout their careers:

"Weakness, same thing," Samu said when asked to name The Usos' weaknesses. "Keep your eyes on the boat, stay focused. It's kinda hard sometimes to stay focused because we're big in the family, and a lot of times business takes us away from our family and it's really hard on the family. So, for them to be able to hold down the family, I'm proud of everything that these kids have done, are doing, and we're looking forward to seeing them rise even higher." [8:04 – 8:31]

The Usos will defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against Butch and Ridge Holland at Crown Jewel 2022 on Saturday. At the same event, Logan Paul will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

