"That's the FGC scene": Twitter reacts after Street Fighter 6 tournament organiser leaves NSFW mod on while streaming

Street Fighter 6 has been out for a couple of months at this point. During this time, the PC gaming community has churned out varied mods, ranging from useful to sensational ones. Speaking of the latter, a tournament organizer was embarrassed after they left their nude mods on for Chun-Li's character model during a stream.

The organizer allegedly downloaded the mod as "a joke:" but forgot to uninstall it. Too little too late for this one, as the community reaction to it has been blowing up.

The FGC reacts to this hilarity courtesy of Street Fighter 6 nude mods

The footage showcased Chun-Li battling an opponent Kimberly in all her bare-skinned glory. The commentators were also left speechless after they realized what was happening on-screen, accentuated by the jiggle physics of the RE Engine. This led to the livestream being cut short amidst breaks of laughter from the commentators.

Since the video in the embed is censored so readers need not shy from witnessing the bizarreness of it all themselves. The same has been true for fans commenting on the threads with the video (censored or otherwise).

This final link does feature the uncensored version of the video, so NSFW warning before checking out this quoted tweet:

Many players expressed disappointment that an organizer can forget to uninstall or turn off their mods for a major tournament. Others find this incredibly funny and agree with the organizer's sentiment. Whatever the case, the host will likely be double-checking their system next time they host a Street Fighter 6 match.

Who is Chun-Li in Street Fighter 6?

Meet one of the most recognizable fighters in the genre's history (Image via Capcom)

In this game, Chun-Li is an ex-ICPO agent. With much of her fighting days behind her, she now looks after a young girl called Li-Fen in Metro City's Chinatown. She traditionally wears a blue silk dress with her hair tied into a bun. She is an expert in martial arts, and players will meet her during the game's World Tour story mode.

She is one of the most recognized characters on Street Fighter 6's roster. She has been a mainstay of Capcom's acclaimed fighting game series since its debut in 1987. With her being such a famous video game character, it is no surprise she is beloved by many fans, so much so that there are nude mods for her.

What is Street Fighter 6?

The game is the latest in Capcom's iconic fighting game franchise. It brings a whole new level of depth to the fast-paced and technical combat the series is known for. This is thanks to new elements like Drive mechanics that allow players opportunities to one-up their opponents.

With over a dozen characters to pick from, each with their distinct fighting styles, Street Fighter 6 is the ideal jumping point for newcomers. Through an accessible story mode called World Tour where players can create a custom avatar, and players can pour in hundreds of hours in this epic fighter.

Street Fighter 6 was released on June 2, 2023, and is available on PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S consoles.