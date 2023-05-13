"That's a fu*king rip off" Fans shocked by price of Dream's new plushie

Popular Minecraft creator Dream's merch has seen consistent success, with his ardent fanbase jumping on every new product within hours of them being released on his proprietary website. This trend seems to have been broken by his latest release, with the new "Dream Blob Plushie" facing some criticism for its rather premium price.

While some fans poked fun at the product's shape, a considerable number seemed angry at the plushie's $50 price tag, which, when combined with shipping and taxes, will cost some fans almost $100. Read on to learn more about the new plushies and the mixed reactions from fans.

Dream's Collectible Blob Plushie has fans divided about price and design

The newly released Blob Plushie (Image via dream.shop)

Dream has released a lot of merchandise in the past, with the most recent being his 29 million subscriber collection which featured hoodies, caps, and beanies. While almost all of the popular products on his merchandise website are priced between $35-50, some fans seem particularly ticked off because the plushie is much cheaper to produce than other products like T-shirts and hoodies. Yet, it is still priced along the same lines.

Emmy @Emmmyalluu @Dexerto That definitely costs 2 cents to make @Dexerto That definitely costs 2 cents to make

Brandon @GeraltofNCity @Dexerto That thing probs costs like $0.60 to produce bro that’s wild @Dexerto That thing probs costs like $0.60 to produce bro that’s wild 😂

Many fans also came out in support of the Minecraft YouTuber, claiming that only a small section is criticizing the new product while true fans have already bought theirs.

Lina⁴⁰⁴ USMP+QSMP🌍 @SimcicLina @Dexerto No the fans are happy. Its the obsessed people who idk of they are a fan or are they not. @Dexerto No the fans are happy. Its the obsessed people who idk of they are a fan or are they not.

BlaxkGem @BlaxkGem y’all need better writers goodness @Dexerto This is just false information. His fans are fine that’s normal merch pricesy’all need better writers goodness @Dexerto This is just false information. His fans are fine that’s normal merch prices 😐 y’all need better writers goodness

winter⁵⁴⁸² @winterfrey_ @Dexerto actually we don’t care, a lot of us bought them. It’s the haters and antis complaining @Dexerto actually we don’t care, a lot of us bought them. It’s the haters and antis complaining

hali 🍓 @haligggg the only people complaining are people who weren’t ever gonna buy this in the first place @Dexerto fans literally have no issuethe only people complaining are people who weren’t ever gonna buy this in the first place @Dexerto fans literally have no issue 💀 the only people complaining are people who weren’t ever gonna buy this in the first place

The plushies will remain available for the next 3 days, as they are being sold only for a limited time. There have been recent controversies surrounding the working conditions in some manufacturing facilities where other popular streamers were producing their merch. Given that, the streamer has already clarified in an earlier stream that the prices of his merch will be higher, as he wants to ensure that the people making the merch are getting a decent wage.

melody • USMP 👾 @dreamiestring @Dexerto literally none of the fans were mad he already explained why they would be relatively more expensive + said there will be more affordable ones soon. the only ones "mad" are people who don't like him and find something to complain about in everything he does @Dexerto literally none of the fans were mad he already explained why they would be relatively more expensive + said there will be more affordable ones soon. the only ones "mad" are people who don't like him and find something to complain about in everything he does

Who's writing these? The only people I see throwing a tantrum over the price are people who were never going to buy one. @Dexerto Uh, I actually bought one, pretty happy about it because I know the people making it are actually getting a living wage.Who's writing these? The only people I see throwing a tantrum over the price are people who were never going to buy one. @Dexerto Uh, I actually bought one, pretty happy about it because I know the people making it are actually getting a living wage.Who's writing these? The only people I see throwing a tantrum over the price are people who were never going to buy one.

Twitter users not clued into the specifics of the situation commented that any large Internet creator's strong popularity will always outweigh the concerns that some of his fans are putting forward.

With 3 days to go before the sale of the plushies ends, it remains to be seen if and how Dream will address this criticism, particularly to the demands of several users to lower the price of the plushie itself, or at least rein in shipping and tax costs.

Dream is a 23-year-old streamer based in Orlando, Florida. He initially gained traction for his Minecraft content as a masked streamer, who only revealed his face in October of 2022, having started his content creation journey all the way back in 2014. The creator was accused of s*xual grooming earlier this year, with no conclusive action from either side since the accusations were raised in February.

