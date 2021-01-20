"That sh*t is garbage": xQc explains why he dislikes sad donations

Popular Twitch streamer Felix "xQc" Lengyel recently ranted about why he doesn't like 'sad donations.' According to xQc, such donations always end up casting a gloom over his streams, especially during moments of hype.

Sad donations are a term used for text-to-voice messages that are followed by a donation on air. Typically, these payments to streamers come with a heartbreaking personal story of loss or. tragedy. Hence, such donations are deemed sad.

xQc often receives such donations in the middle of his stream, which is generally full of high-octane energy.

While he has no problem with sharing tragic stories, xQc detests the practice of stacking such messages one after another. This becomes irritating for a streamer and also casts a cloud of suspicion on such sad donations.

In the first part of his rant, xQc doesn't hold back as he directly addresses viewers in his chat. Especially those who spam him with sad donations. He said:

"I'm talking to you in chat! The emotional ones are fine when they're true. The problem is when they're too many of them that are stacked, it feels like ...all the energy goes down. "

Elaborating further on the sentiment, xQc goes vented his frustration about the barrage of sad donations that often ruins his stream's ambiance.

xQc shares his thoughts on sad donations on Twitch

His stream of thought continue as xQc explained why the whole process of sad donations takes a toll on him and his viewers:

"Sometimes, it's f*****g overwhelming! I feel bad for the people that are having tough times legitimately and they're struggling. When there's a couple , it's fine, when it's too stacked , I feel bad for the people that are trying to escape, they're getting f****d over and over again . It's selfish as sh*t. "

xQc called out those viewers who fake such kind of donations and labeled the practice as "garbage":

"Those that bait it are even worse , cause then even if they do get what they want , it's fake and it's f*****g stupid as sh*t. I’m tired of it, dude. That sh*t is garbage. I could have said it in a better way, but there’s no way around it. Holy sh*t, man!"

Not one to mince words, xQc is one of the most outspoken personalities on Twitch who is often revered for his hot takes on various topics.

His recent rant is sure to resonate with a few streamers who are also subjected to the practice of sad donations that ruin their streams.