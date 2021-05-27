Why PUBG Mobile streamers such as Dynamo are excited about the Olympic Virtual Series Final

Olympic Virtual Series Motor Sport Event on the Gran Turismo game (Image via Playstation)

The International Olympic Committee, in a landmark move, included international federations in baseball, cycling, rowing, sailing and motor sports, to organize the Olympic Virtual Series (OVS) for the first time ever in 2021.

Esports has grown by leaps and bounds in the last decade. While parts of the world like China, Korea, North America and the European countries have more or less embraced the esports culture, Indian population en masse has not been entirely too welcoming in accepting esports as a legitimate parallel to traditional sports.

However, recent developments between the IOC and different esports publishers will hopefully pave the way for mobilizing the esports culture in countries like India as well.

Taking place ahead of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2021, the Olympic Virtual Series began on 13th May and will continue through to 23rd June 2021.

As a part of the OVS, 16 Gran Turismo players from different parts of the world have qualified for the first ever Olympic Virtual Series Motor Sport event.

The 16 players will be competing in the final race on Olympic Day, June 23, 2021.

Those lap times 😱



Congratulations to the first-ever Olympic Virtual Series Motor Sport Event world finalists 👏#OlympicVirtualSeries pic.twitter.com/3Relir8rJx — Gran Turismo (@thegranturismo) May 26, 2021

The Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) and Polyphony Digital Inc. were chosen to organize the Olympic Virtual Series Motor Sport Event on Gran Turismo Sport.

FIA is an association established on 20 June 1904 to represent the interests of motoring organizations and motor car users. FIA is known to the mass public as the governing body for all the auto racing events around the world, with Formula One being the most prominent of them.

Polyphony Digital is the developer of the Gran Turismo series, and Sony, its publisher.

PUBG Mobile streamers such as Dynamo share excitement about the Olympic Virtual Series Final

Aaditya D. Sawant, popularly known as Dynamo Gaming, shared his enthusiasm for the Olympic Virtual Series and its potential in mobilizing esports in India.

As for the Olympic Virtual Series Motor Sport Event, The Global Online Qualification event was intensely close. The winners only had fractions of a second of difference among them. The track that was chosen for the qualification event was Tokyo Expressway South Inner Loop in the Toyota GR Supra Racing Concept Gr.3.

Italy’s Valerio Gallo (Williams_BRacer) set the record of completing the time trial in 1’55.046. Canada’s Andrew Brooks (PX7-Deafsun) came really close and set a 1’55.098. France’s Baptiste Beauvois (R8G_TSUTSU) was not far back as well, who stood third among the qualified players with 1’55.102.

These three players will walk into the final event as the favorites. However, since it is only less than four-tenths of a second that separates the 16 qualifiers from all over the world, the final event is bound to be a nail-bitingly close one.

The 16 Gran Turismo Players who qualified for the Olympic main event (Image via Gran Turismo)

The Olympic Virtual Series Final event will see representation from seven EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), four Asian, one Oceanian, two North American and two Central & South American countries.

This event will be broadcast on Playstation’s Twitch Channel.