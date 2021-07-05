The 4th Dark Pictures Anthology game is titled The Devil in Me

The fourth Dark Pictures Anthology game, The Devil in Me, has been leaked in trademark registration.

The Dark Pictures Anthology is a series of interactive drama survival horror video games developed by Supermassive Games and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment.

The first game, Man of Medan, was released in 2019, and the second game, Little Hope, in 2020. While fans wait for the 3rd game, House of Ashes, for a release date later in 2021, the title of the 4th game has been leaked.

The Devil in Me

The Dark Pictures Anthology, developed by Supermassive Games and published by Bandai Namco, is a set of 8 interactive drama survival horror video games. The first two games, Man of Medan and Little Hope, have already been released, with the third scheduled for later this year.

Even though the series was originally planned as two games per year, since then, the developers at Supermassive Game have shifted to an annual release cycle. With the House of Ashes coming in October 2021, the fourth game is expected to debut in 2022, for which the title has been leaked.

Trademark registration has also revealed the game's logo, with the iconic side view of the skull with a compass. The V in The Devil in Me is reminiscent of a locket hanging on a necklace.

Dark Pictures Anthology THe Devil in Me (Image by Supermassive Games)

Fans of the horror franchise are certainly excited to check out the game.

The Dark Pictures Anthology House of Ashes debuts in October of 2021

The Dark Picture Anthology House of Ashes takes place in Iraq in 2003, amidst the gulf war. The third game in the Dark Picture Anthology takes the player through a journey as the player follows the journey of a Military Unit accompanied by CIA field Operative Rachel King, ordered to investigate a suspected underground chemical weapons facility in the shadow of the Zagros Mountains.

When a search party is ambushed by a local patrol led by Sergeant Salim Othman, the ground opens up sinkholes pitching both sides into the ruins of a buried Sumerian temple. In the darkness beneath the Arabian desert, something evil is awakened. The game will be released on October 22nd, 2021, for Xbox Series X|S, Playstation 5, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Windows PC

The Dark Pictures Anthology series has grown to be an amazing physiological horror experience, which will continue in House of Ashes, The Devil in Me, and other upcoming games.

Edited by Srijan Sen