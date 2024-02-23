5 best Gacha games expected to arrive on mobiles in 2024

2024 seems to be a really promising year for Gacha games, with some exciting titles coming soon. Right now, there are plenty of Gacha games that we can play on smartphones. In fact, Gacha games might very well be the most represented genre on Android and iOS devices. Right from vast open-world titles like Honkai Star Rail to real-time games like Raid: Shadow Legends, there is always a Gacha game available that you can sink some time into.

If you are someone who is looking for a fresh adventure, then you have come to the right place. 2023 was a good year for the Gacha genre, but this year is set to be much more interesting. In this article, we’ll list a few enticing upcoming Gacha games that will surely keep you busy for the rest of 2024.

Disclaimer: All the games listed below have a high likelihood of getting released in 2024.

Top 5 exciting Gacha games that might get launched in 2024

1) Wuthering Waves

Wuthering Waves is a highly-anticipated third-person anime RPG adventure that has been in the developmental phase for a while now. The title is slated for a June 2024 release.

Wuthering Waves will let players traverse a vast open-world environment filled with side-quests and explorable elements. As the protagonist, your main quest will be to restore order to humanity. With plenty of open-world Gacha games (like Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail) already available in the market, it will be interesting to see how Wuthering Waves fares in what many believe to be a saturated genre.

2) Archeland

Archeland is an aesthetically pleasing anime RPG adventure with well-polished character models and designs. Combat is not turn-based, but rather, characters are placed in a grid-based field on a real-time basis.

So far, little is known about the title and its storyline. However, the character ability animations look stunning, and the game also sports a sleek touch-based interface. Archeland has already been released in Korea, and we expect the developers to offer a global version soon in 2024.

3) Arknights Endfield

Arknights Endfield is the spiritual successor to the incredibly popular title Arknights. Similar to Archeland, very little is known about this game’s plot other than the fact that it will take place in a similar post-apocalyptic setting to its predecessor.

Unlike its predecessor, Arknights Enfield is supposedly an open-world anime RPG. It promises a gorgeous open-world title with stunning 3D characters and action combat. This is definitely a Gacha title worth keeping an eye out for in 2024.

4) Girls Frontline 2

The sequel to the popular RPG title Girls Frontline, Girls Frontline 2 is probably one of the most anticipated Gacha games of 2024. The title is a tactical shooter with superb animations and graphics.

At its core, the game features XCOM-like shooting mechanics and a visual style inspired by the anime RPG title Code Vein. The title's release has already generated a lot of hype globally, and we expect Girls Frontline 2 to be launched in the first half of 2024.

5) Zenless Zone Zero

After the monumental success of Honkai Star Rail and Genshin Impact, Chinese developers are set to come up with yet another massive open-world anime RPG adventure called Zenless Zone Zero.

Although a specific release date has yet to be announced for this particular Gacha adventure, many are speculating a global release by the end of 2024. It remains to be seen how the title fares against behemoths like Genshin and Honkai Star Rail.

2024 is shaping up to be one of the best years for the Gacha game industry. Which upcoming Gacha game are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments below.