The 5 Best Indie Games for the Nintendo Switch

Gautam Nath FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 21 // 31 Mar 2019, 15:34 IST

The Nintendo Switch is probably the best console to use for indie games. While Indie games are great to play on PC, PS4 and Xbox One, the portability and simplicity of controls on the Nintendo Switch makes it much more preferable for indie game platformers.

While the Nintendo Switch does have its fair share of AAA games such as Super Smash Bros, Mario Kart, Civilization VI and much more, there are many indie games for the Nintendo Switch which have much cheaper prices so you don't have to blow $60 every time there is a new game.

Nintendo recently showcased their collection of indie games in the Nindies conference, promoting different indie developers who released games for the Switch. Here are the 5 best indie games you can get for the Nintendo Switch.

#5. Hollow Knight

Released: 12 July 2018

Published by: Team Cherry

Price: $15

Are you a fan of Metroidvania side-scrollers? Even if you aren't, Hollow Knight is still the perfect game. Hollow Knight has a beautiful design and the gameplay involves much more than just killing your enemies and killing powerful bosses.

Players can befriend many NPCs throughout the game world and collect "mask shards" in order to raise a players health total. The main character can also be upgraded with different gear and different abilities which help you to traverse the game world much easier.

Hollow Knight is also getting a sequel sometime soon. If you liked the game, the sequel can you get more such content!

#4. Overcooked 2

Released: 7 August 2018

Published by: Team 17

Price: $25

Overcooked 2 is a simple game where you have to collect ingredients, make them on your frying pan or cooker and then deliver as many food items to customers as possible. The game starts out pretty easy but even earlier on in the game, the stages get insanely hard.

Overcooked 2 is a multiplayer co-op game where up to 4 players can play. If you want to lose some friendships, get 3 more of your pals and get cooking! The game requires a lot of coordination skills under the pressure of a time limit but delivers a lot of fun.

