The Alters Hotfix 1.0.2 patch notes: Everything new added and improved with the latest patch

Survival base building title The Alters recently received a new hotfix for all platforms. Update 1.0.2 aims to improve the game's overall performance as well as fix multiple bugs. This includes fixing DLSS Framegen and FSR3 for people playing the game via Xbox Game Pass.

The complete patch notes for The Alters update 1.0.2 are mentioned below, as revealed by the developers.

Full patch notes for The Alters Hotfix 1.0.2

The latest update of The Alters resolves multiple bugs from the game (Image via 11 bit studios)

What’s gone:

No more getting stuck in Guard conversations.

Alters won’t block your progression by not going to Arc Sarcophagus on the final day.

Alters refusing to work will no longer remain stuck in that state in new playthroughs. If you’re already affected, please load a save from before the issue started to resolve it.

No more infinite narrative loops causing stutters, black screens, or save issues (especially in Act2).

No more black screens or missing daily saves when you’re close to a rebellion and move to journey / new act for new playthroughs. We are still working on a fix for the existing playthrough.

Bug Fixes:

DLSS Framegen and FSR3 not working - Fixed an issue where the mentioned features were unavailable on the Game Pass PC version of the game. (Note that users who have V-Sync turned on might need to switch it off and on again for Framegen to become available)

Fixed an issue where the mentioned features were unavailable on the Game Pass PC version of the game. (Note that users who have V-Sync turned on might need to switch it off and on again for Framegen to become available) Guard Conversation Softlock - Fixed an issue where talking to the Guard about surveillance could lead to a softlock if you hadn’t triggered the early conversation before. The problematic dialogue now always completes correctly and no longer blocks progress.

Fixed an issue where talking to the Guard about surveillance could lead to a softlock if you hadn’t triggered the early conversation before. The problematic dialogue now always completes correctly and no longer blocks progress. Alters Not Moving to Sarcophagus - Resolved an issue where, in some cases, Alters (especially Miner) would not move to the Arc Sarcophagus on the final day of Act 3.

Resolved an issue where, in some cases, Alters (especially Miner) would not move to the Arc Sarcophagus on the final day of Act 3. Alters Refusing to Work Forever - Fixed an issue where an Alter (e.g. the Botanist) who refused to work due to an ignored request would stay in that state forever after transitioning from Act 2 to Act 3. This state will no longer happen in new playthroughs, but users already affected by this issue will need to reload a save from before the issue began.

Fixed an issue where an Alter (e.g. the Botanist) who refused to work due to an ignored request would stay in that state forever after transitioning from Act 2 to Act 3. This state will no longer happen in new playthroughs, but users already affected by this issue will need to reload a save from before the issue began. Narrative System Infinite Loop - Addressed a bug where certain narrative systems would loop indefinitely, causing performance drops, framerate stuttering, black screen during day transitions and various problems with save files. The fix should resolve all of these issues.

Addressed a bug where certain narrative systems would loop indefinitely, causing performance drops, framerate stuttering, black screen during day transitions and various problems with save files. The fix should resolve all of these issues. Journey Black Screen and Missing Saves - Fixed an issue where starting the Journey with less than 24 hours left before a rebellion could cause a permanent black screen and prevent daily saves from being created in later chapters. The Journey now starts correctly and daily saves are generated as expected for new playthroughs, but users already affected by this issue will need to reload a save from their last journey. We are still working on a fix for the existing playthrough.

Fixed an issue where starting the Journey with less than 24 hours left before a rebellion could cause a permanent black screen and prevent daily saves from being created in later chapters. The Journey now starts correctly and daily saves are generated as expected for new playthroughs, but users already affected by this issue will need to reload a save from their last journey. We are still working on a fix for the existing playthrough. Additional minor improvements

