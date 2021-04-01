The AUG tactical assault rifle has been a beast since it was released in both Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War. Even with meta changes, the burst weapon has been a pain and a blessing for players alike.

Players using the AUG are typically looking for a versatile rifle that is effective at medium to long-range. The burst weapon can shred armor fast and shots go down range even faster. An Aug is certainly the weapon of choice in high-level gameplay for Call of Duty: Warzone.

However, the attachments that are equipped on the AUG also play an important role in bringing out the best aspects of the weapon with class.

The best AUG loadout for Call of Duty: Warzone Season 2

Some of the best attachments on the AUG tactical assault rifle are standard for many other rifles, while a few are weapon specific. The idea for each attachment on the AUG is to enhance what makes the weapon great, and fill in the gaps where it falls short. Here are five picks that are the most effective on the AUG in Call of Duty: Warzone.

AUG attachments in Call of Duty: Warzone

Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Magazine: 45 Rnd Drum

Underbarrel: Field Agent Foregrip

Barrel: 17" Titanium

Agency Silencer

The Agency Silencer is a standard suppressor at this point in Warzone, and it's a must have attachment on the AUG. It offers better control, an effectient damage range, and bullet velocity. With the suppression on top of that, it's an easy pick for a muzzle attachment.

17" Titanium Barrel

There are two options that players could use for the barrel on the AUG. A 17" Titanium barrel offers up fire rate increases at the cost of some effective damage range. The 18" Rapid Fire barrel offers a slightly lower fire rate boost with no negatives. Players can go for either depending on the stats they want.

Field Agent Foregrip

The grip is similar to Agency Silencer in that it's a universal pick. It offers recoil buffers that will make the AUG and any other rifle far more controllable, especially at ranges.

45 Rnd Drum

Either the 45 Rnd Drum or the 45 Rnd Speed Mag can be used here. However, the drum only affects the reload quickness. Considering there are 45 bullets and the AUG is better at more range, the Speed Mag isn't necessary.

Axial Arms 3x

Optics are another topic that are subjective in Warzone. 3x is great for the range as a default scope, but anything like a 2x or even red dot may is good depending on skill and gameplay style.