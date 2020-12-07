The best Bullfrog loadout in Black Ops Cold War 

The Bullfrog submachine gun is a truly underrated weapon in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and should get more recognition than it currently receives.

In terms of sheer enjoyment, the Bullfrog might just be at the top of the list of weapons to use in Black Ops Cold War. Possessing the biggest magazine size in the submachine gun class, this PP-Bizon spinoff is a true joy to use in public matches.

Even with no attachments, this SMG can shred enemies at close to medium range. Of course, you still need to be accurate, hitting mostly upper body shots. To help with that, there's a standout Bullfrog loadout that players need to be using in Multiplayer.

Best Bullfrog loadout in Black Ops Cold War

Image via Activision

The best attribute the Bullfrog has by far is its daunting magazine size. Holding 50 bullets in each clip on the base version is a real benefit in any public match playlist. However, that can be increased to a whopping 85 bullets with a certain ammunition attachment.

While that's not part of the best loadout for the SMG, it's still a nice option to have. In regards to the best attachments to use, mobility and damage are the stats to focus on with the Bullfrog.

Muzzle: Muzzle Brake 9

Barrel: 6.7" VDV Reinforced

Body: GRU 5mw Laser Sight

Handle: Speed Tape

Stock: KBG Skeletal Stock

The big benefit with using the Bullfrog is there's no need for any ammunition attachment. This frees players up to use other attachments that help with boosting the aggressive nature of the SMG.

Advertisement

The Speed Tape and KGB Skeletal Stock attachments allow you to run around the map guns blazing and the VDV Reinforced barrel provides the extra damage to kill enemies just a bit quicker.

All of this is paired with the Muzzle Brake to tone down the recoil and the GRU 5mw Laser Sight to help with any hip-firing. With this loadout, players will be able to excel at close range and have a fighting chance against an assault rifle at medium to long ranges.