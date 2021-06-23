The best Cold War AK-47 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4

Players have used the Cold War AK-47 in Call of Duty: Warzone throughout Season 3 after the weapon was given some significant buffs, and it remains a force in Season 4 of the battle royale.

There are two versions of the AK-47 in Call of Duty: Warzone - one is from Black Ops Cold War and the other is from Modern Warfare. Players that want to use an AK-47 should choose the Cold War variant every time, considering the developers have continued to tune it into a powerhouse of a weapon.

The Cold War AK-47 serves a general purpose when looking at how the gun functions. It has a slower fire rate with bullets that hit harder than something like an XM4. Both weapons operate completely differently and offer up a separate set of stats to utilize. With the right attachments, many players will quickly see why the AK-47 is a force to look out for in Call of Duty: Warzone.

The best attachments for the Cold War AK-47 in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4

Per usual, the goal when creating a Season 4 Call of Duty: Warzone class is to enhance the strengths that the weapon has and compensate for any of the weaknesses that may exist. On the Cold War AK-47, that means taking advantage of the power the weapon has while trying to control some of the high recoil.

Best attachments for the Cold War AK-47

Muzzle : GRU Suppressor

: GRU Suppressor Barrel : 20" Spetsnaz RPK Barrel

: 20" Spetsnaz RPK Barrel Underbarrel : Spetsnaz Grip

: Spetsnaz Grip Ammunition : Bakelite 60 Rnd

: Bakelite 60 Rnd Stock: KGB Skeletal Stock

Almost all assault rifles in Warzone will use a suppressor muzzle attachment, and the Cold War AK-47 is no different. The GRU Suppressor offers up some great stats on weapons such as the effective damage range, control on the weapon, and sound suppression among others.

Then there is the 20" Spetsnaz RPK Barrel. Like most of the final barrels on Cold War weapons, it offers up a ton of similar stats to the GRU Suppressor. There is recoil control, effective damage range increases, and bullet velocity to help out the AK-47.

Considering the Cold War AK-47 has some fairly high kick, recoil control attachments are important. The Spetsnaz Grip will give the weapon additional horizontal and vertical recoil control.

Higher magazine capacity is always a must in Warzone, and the Bakelite 60 Rnd is the best option for the Cold War AK-47. There is a fast mag variant as well, but ADS speed will suffer more.

For the final attachment, this class uses the KGB Skeletal Stock, which will give the weapon some great mobility bonuses that help with close-quarter fights. However, if players need a sight, a Microflex LED or a 3x is a good option.

