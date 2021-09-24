The best Cold War AK-47 loadout in COD: Warzone Season 5

Though the Cold War AK-47 has come and gone depending on the meta within Warzone, it's always been a strong contender at the very least. But with some of the Season 5 Reloaded changes, more players have flocked over to the high-damage AK-47.

With the Krig 6 and the FARA 83 out of the top picks in Warzone at the moment, the AK-47 has had even more of a chance to shine. That doesn't mean the weapon is flawless, though. There are certainly some weaknesses that players will need to look out for. Those include the fire rate of the rifle and the potential recoil that may need some time to get used to.

Unlike the Krig 6, the Black Ops Cold War AK-47 is not a laser beam. Of course, the right attachments should be selected to reach the full potential of the Cold War AK-47 in Season 5 of Warzone.

Best attachments for the Cold War AK-47 COD: Warzone Season 5

AK-47 loadouts offer some of the highest damage that players can expect from an assault rifle. It's not the best in class, but enemy players will be forced to respect the power of the iconic weapon. Higher caliber rounds and recoil that can be managed fairly well ensure that it's a top contender.

When putting together the loadout for the Cold War AK-47, the main idea should be to stabilize the recoil on the assault rifle. Considering it will already be good for range, the focus is to enhance stability while maintaining adequate damage range.

Best attachments for the Cold War AK-47 in Warzone

Muzzle : GRU Suppressor

: GRU Suppressor Barrel : 20" Spetsnaz RPK Barrel

: 20" Spetsnaz RPK Barrel Underbarrel : Spetsnaz Grip

: Spetsnaz Grip Ammunition : 45 Rnd

: 45 Rnd Optic: Axial Arms 3x

The first is the GRU Suppressor, which is a staple muzzle attachment for most weapons in Warzone, regardless of the name. It enhances the damage range on top of suppressing the weapon.

Next is the barrel attachment, and the 20" Spetsnaz RPK Barrel is the best option. It provides a ton of control for the Cold War AK-47 as well as increased damage range.

The Spetsnaz Grip is the last attachment needed for control and is quite straightforward. Players will get increased vertical and horizontal control on the AK-47, improving stability statistics.

As for the magazine attachment, players can stick with the 45 Rnd. It provides plenty of ammo and still reloads fairly quickly. Players can round it out with the Axial Arms 3x for an optic.

