Call of Duty: Vanguard has been available on PlayStation for the past few weekends, and players have had time to get a hold of the best controller settings. But whether players have had the time to play with a controller or not, the best controller settings for Call of Duty have been fairly universal.

Before listing the best controller settings for Call of Duty: Vanguard, it's important to note that everyone's preferences may change. What works on a controller for one player may be detrimental for another. Regardless, there are certainly some controller settings that tend to give players in Call of Duty or Vanguard an advantage.

The first thing to think about when choosing a controller settings setup is the button layout of the controller. In general, the stick layout should be left alone, regardless of the type of controller a player is using.

One of the most tried and true controller button layouts is the tactical setup. It's been around for many years and is a staple for many players that run Call of Duty each year. It might as well be on par with the default settings at this point. The tactical button layout changes to two simple buttons: the crouch button and the melee button.

As Call of Duty has made sliding and drop shotting more important, the tactical layout has followed. With this setup, the crouch goes on RS for Xbox and R3 for PlayStation. Melee then goes to B on Xbox and O on PlayStation. It makes sliding the same button as aiming essentially, and players don't have to inhibit where their weapon goes.

Another option is bumper jumper tactical, which keeps the same buttons as tactical but also changes the tactical equipment and jump button. Jump will turn into LB or L1, and tactical equipment will go to A or X. It will require players to change the way they hold the controller, though.

On top of those controller settings, players in Call of Duty: Vanguard will need some reliable sensitivity. Five or six for both vertical and horizontal sensitivity is typically the best option for reliable aim and the ability to look around the map. However, sensitivity is perhaps the most subjective part of controller settings in Call of Duty: Vanguard.

Having a Scuf controller will also change the way that players map out the settings, but ultimately, the best settings are subjective.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

