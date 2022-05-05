The best controller settings for Rocket League

Rocket League is an extremely fast-paced game where players control rocket-propelled cars in a game of soccer. Because of how quickly everything moves in a game of this caliber, having the right controls and sensitivity settings is of paramount importance to a player's success.

This article will show players how to configure their controller settings in order to make their experience inside of Rocket League the best it can be.

The best controller settings for players of Rocket League

One of the biggest reasons why players will want to adjust their controller settings is because of the type of game Rocket League is. When controlling a rocket-propelled car, players are obviously moving at extremely high speeds. Not only that, but steering itself is extremely important at speeds as high as the player is moving. This is why accuracy and good control of the vehicle is important because it will enable players to hit the ball in both defensive and offensive scenarios.

How players can adjust their controller settings in Rocket League

Players will want to easily be able to change their controller settings to get the most out of their game. To do this, players will first need to head to the main menu of the game. From here, players will want to select the settings icon. Once there, players should select Game Settings. Once inside of the Game Settings Menu, players will need to go to Control Customization.

Adjusting controller settings to aid the player in Rocket League

Ultimately, the best controller settings are the ones that work best for the player. Though the default settings of the game are very good for most players, some may wish to mess around with the settings and see which works best for them. Though it's debatable, players can check out a list of the top Rocket League players controller mappings. This can help them decide what works best for them.

Other settings players will want to change

Everything happens at a face pace in Rocket League. Being able to change up the player's direction and make adjustments on the fly is going to be very important to getting more wins. The following settings can help players make the most of their cars.

Steering Sensitivity: 1.00

Aerial Sensitivity: 1.00

Controller Deadzone: 0.50

Dodge Deadzone: 0.70

Controller Vibration: Disabled

Ball Camera Mode: Toggle

Of course, these are the most commonly used settings that professional players use in their games. The reason for all of these settings is to avoid being able to make mistakes with unintentional movements. By lowering the settings to these, players can ensure that they are making thoughtful and necessary movements. Removing the vibration will also help the player to concentrate much easier.

Players should always experiment with their settings

Of course, with all of the above settings, they are great generalized settings that work for many pro players, but may not work for everyone. Some players may enjoy having vibrations on or having a higher sensitivity, and that's fine. The reason those settings work so well is because they align with the core of competitive play, which is control, focus and the ability to minimize mistakes.

