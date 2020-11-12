The best Corpse Husband memes that the Internet has to offer

DROP CORPSE MEMES — Corpse Husband (@Corpse_Husband) November 5, 2020

Corpse Husband is a very popular YouTuber who recently asked the community to post memes about him - a move which was received quite passionately by fans.

When it comes to streamers and YouTubers, they usually tend to have a large fan following, especially if they're as popular as Corpse Husband.

Corpse Husband memes anyone?

The fact that there are a lot of memers out there who've actually responded to the request made by Corpse, means that the Twitter thread is now filled with amazing memes. Most of these memes are Among Us related, because Corpse Husband has been playing the game with popular streamers for a while now.

As is apparent to see, the twitter feed gained a lot of traction because of the nature of the request that Corpse Husband made.

Corpse's Among Us skills have been the talk of the town for a while now. He's got some really amazing impostor clutches under his belt, and is equally good when it comes to playing as a crewmate too.

Given his persona, the internet has literally gone crazy about trying to find out how this individual looks, but so far, they've been severely disappointed. Not much is known about his social life either.

Recently however, he did drop a picture of his hands on twitter, and as usual, the internet went crazy. In fact, a renowned British news paper even did an article speculating about the number of fingers the man has on his hand.

@Corpse_Husband Dude, you're literally on the sun news website, this is like peek fame 😂 pic.twitter.com/2frEQkIPeK — TaelynHepburn (@OGTaelyn) October 14, 2020

As the days go by, the legend of Corpse Husband keeps on growing, and at least for the time being, there has been no sign of it slowing down.