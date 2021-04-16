The FR 5.56 in Call of Duty: Warzone is essentially the FAMAS from Modern Warfare. It has always been a weapon that players would tend to skip over in Warzone.

The three-round burst assault rifle had been sitting dormant for a while until one YouTuber tried out a new trick.

JGOD, a Warzone YouTuber, tried out a new take on the FR 5.56 that makes it competitive against other assault rifles in Warzone. This includes weapons from both Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War.

The major change is simply switching the FR 5.56 firing mode from a three-round burst to a single shot or semi-automatic.

With the burst function, the FR 5.56 is essentially useless in Warzone and is not worth an equip. However, with a single-shot function, it is far more accurate and controllable, which translates to some serious damage from the weapon. When players also use the right attachments, the weapon can finally be competitive.

What is the best FR 5.56 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone?

Most loadouts set out to enhance the best stats of a weapon and compensate for the setbacks. The same is true for the FR 5.56 loadout, but most of the attachments included are standard across all Modern Warfare assault rifles.

Best attachments for the FR 5.56 in Warzone

Muzzle : Monolithic Suppressor

: Monolithic Suppressor Barrel : FR 24.4" Sniper

: FR 24.4" Sniper Underbarrel : Commando Foregrip

: Commando Foregrip Ammunition : 50 Round Mags

: 50 Round Mags Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

Monolithic Suppressor

A staple across all Modern Warfare and Warzone assault rifles, the Monolithic Suppressor offers sound suppression and an increase in damage range. The increase is the main attraction of the popular muzzle attachment.

FR 24.4" Sniper

This barrel is the main meat of the attachments, and it adds damage range, bullet velocity, and recoil control. With the single-shot function on the FR 5.56 in Warzone, the Sniper barrel hits hard and accurately.

Commando Foregrip

Recoil stabilization and aiming stability are the main draws of the Commando Foregrip. The only negative is to movement speed, which isn't much of a sacrifice on the FR 5.56 in Warzone.

50 Round Mags

These are also standard for most assault rifles from Modern Warfare. They add plenty of extra ammo to wipe players out, and there aren't many alternatives for the FR 5.56.

Optic

A VLK 3.0x Optic is a great option for the FR 5.56, but it's always a subjective pick. If players believe they need more range or less zoom, then a different option like a hybrid sight could always be picked up.