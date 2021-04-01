Burst weapons like the M16 and the AUG have made a huge impact on Call of Duty: Warzone since Black Ops Cold War weapons merged into the battle royale. They've been set in stone as great rifles with the ability to shred enemy players in Warzone.

In general, the AUG is still considered the best burst tactical rifle from the Black Ops Cold War Weapons in Call of Duty: Warzone. However, the M16 isn't far behind, and it may only be a matter of time before the AUG gets nerfed hard. In that case, the M16 would rise to the top of the category, and plenty of players would wield it.

The M16 boasts some great fire rate and damage in Call of Duty: Warzone, and it has some decent mobility compared to other tactical rifles. With a full set of attachments, the M16 can reach some great potential.

What is the best M16 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 2?

The M16 boasts some great fire rate and damage in Call of Duty: Warzone (Image via Activision)

As mentioned before, the M16 is a burst tactical rifle that has some great fire rate to rival the AUG in Call of Duty: Warzone. It also has some high damage output, control and considerable mobility. The additional attachments will enhance the stats that the M16 has and fill in the gaps of any weaknesses.

M16 attachments in Call of Duty: Warzone

Muzzle: Agency Silencer

Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Barrel: 15.9" Strike Team

Ammunition: 45 Rnd Mag

Agency Silencer

Advertisement

The Agency Silencer has become a must-have attachment for almost any rifle in Warzone that is from Black Ops Cold War. Both the Agency Silencer and the Agency Suppressor were buffed to compete with the Modern Warfare weapons. It provides control, suppression and an effective damage range.

Axial Arms 3x

A 3x sight is a perfect default sight for weapons that are based in medium to long range, such as the M16. Of course, which optics are the best is subjective to each player, but the Axial Arms 3x is a great starting point.

Field Agent Grip

Like the Agency Silencer, the Field Agent Grip is a universally used attachment. It provides plenty of control that is needed on a burst tactical rifle with a high fire rate. It's one of the final attachments but is a must-have for any M16 class in Warzone.

15.9" Strike Team Barrel

Barrels are always an important pick on a weapon in Warzone, and they tend to change the most. The strike team barrel is chosen for the higher fire rate provided on the M16 which, in turn, translates directly to more damage and DPS.

45 Rnd Mag

A typical 45 Rnd Mag is perfect on the M16 as it gives far more ammo to shred through teams, and there are no negatives aside from slower reloads. However, M16s benefit from range, so players should have time to reload.