The best free online RPG games to play

If you're familiar with online RPG games, you'll know many of them to have a premium price tag over them. The price tag is either in the form of a monthly subscription or a one-time price. Even though the premium is worth it most of the time, gamers will still look for budget options especially if you love the RPG genre.

There are several free-to-play online RPG games around. Being free does not deter these games in quality either. They still have many of the fun RPG elements such as world exploration, questing, PvP and PvE combat and much.

Here is a list of 6 of the best free-to-play online RPG games that are still active and have a high player base.

#6. Neverwinter

Initial Release Date: 20 June 2013

Available on: PC, Xbox One, PS4

Neverwinter is an MMORPG game that is based in the universe of the popular board game Dungeons & Dragons. There are eight different classes to choose from. It is not quite like other online RPG games in a traditional sense.

The game features a storyline you need to play, with the absence of a dungeon master to guide you. The game is completely free-to-play but some items are locked behind a premium tag. You can unlock many of these items by grinding and playing but it takes a lot more time.

Still, there are many things you can do in Neverwinter and you will love the game if you are a fan of Dungeons & Dragons.

#5. Star Trek: Online

Initial Release Date: 2 February 2010

Available on: PC, Xbox One, PS4

Star Trek: Online is set in the Star Trek universe and takes place 30 years after the film Star Trek: Nemesis. Players control their own ship and can customize their fleet, ship's engineering, equip weapons for combat and much more.

Star Trek: Online is completely free-to-play with a premium subscription option. Free tier players will get access to all expansions and the game. The only difference is that free tier players will have some limitations with currency, fleet management, a few rewards and more.

It makes it a bit harder but you can also choose to purchase some items separately or play completely for free.

