The best G-43 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Season 1

Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific received the G-43 along with a couple of other Marksman Rifles with the integration of Vanguard in Season 1. Of the three new Marksman Rifles, the G-43 continues to prove itself to be the most effective in Season 1 of Warzone Pacific.

Players are still figuring out which weapons belong at the top of the tier list in the latest meta, but that could change in some future patches for Season 1. That means players should take advantage of the latest weapons while they can, especially the G-43 with all of its potential loadout options for Warzone Pacific.

The best attachments for the G-43 in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Season 1

Compared to the Vanguard counterpart, the G-43 Marksman Rifle has some serious firepower in Call of Duty: Warzone that seems a bit overtuned. On top of the fantastic accuracy and medium to long range potential, the G-43 is recommended for nearly any player in the game. The attachments listed below can help boost the weapon even further.

Best attachments for G-43 in Warzone Pacific Season 1:

Muzzle: Mercury Silencer

Barrel: Wyvern 570mm Full-Auto

Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Stock: Wyvern Skeletal

Magazine: 6.5mm Sakura 20 Round

Optic: G16 2.5x

Ammo Type: Lengthened

Perk 1: Tight Grip

Perk 2: Fully Loaded

Two of the most important attachments for the G-43 loadout in Warzone Pacific are the muzzle and barrel selections. For the muzzle, the Mercury Silencer will provide some recoil control and sound suppression, both of which are needed along with the barrel.

Players should use the Wyvern 570mm Full-Auto for the barrel option due to the drastic change. This option gives the G-43 full auto capability at the cost of some control over the weapon.

Next are the grip attachments such as the rear grip or the underbarrel. Both of the attachments in this case will need to be selected for recoil control in order to compensate for the full auto. On the rear grip, a Fabric Grip can be used if players want more ADS speed, but it will be harder to nail shots at range.

The rest of the attachments for this G-43 loadout are fairly standard across the board. Optics can be changed to meet personal preferences, but everything else works in harmony to make sure the G-43 melts through enemy players in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific.

