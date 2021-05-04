The best Groza loadout in Black Ops Cold War Season 3

Introduced in Season 1, the Groza is still a great assault rifle pick in Black Ops Cold War Season 3. With the right attachments, enemies will go down fast and with deadly accuracy.

The Groza is an assault rifle that serves a purpose as a hybrid in Black Ops Cold War. It can double as a submachine gun at close quarters and as an assault rifle at long to medium range. The fire rate and control of the weapon are what separates it from the rest of the pack.

A weapon being a hybrid means it may still be outclassed on both ends in many scenarios. Weapons like the Krig 6 or even the new PPSh-41 are specialists in their own right. But if built right, the Groza could be a fantastic option in Black Ops Cold War.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

The perfect Groza loadout in Black Ops Cold War Season 3

The best Groza loadout (Image via Activision)

As with any Black Ops Cold War loadout, the idea is to enhance the strengths of a given weapon and compensate for any of its weaknesses. For the Groza, that means complementing the control and making up for some of the hybrid shortfalls that the weapon has.

The best attachments for the Groza in Black Ops Cold War

Muzzle : KGB Eliminator

: KGB Eliminator Barrel : 16.5" GRU Composite

: 16.5" GRU Composite Underbarrel : Spetsnaz Grip

: Spetsnaz Grip Handle : GRU Elastic Wrap

: GRU Elastic Wrap Stock: KGB Pad

KGB Eliminator

Muzzle attachments can vary quite a bit in Black Ops Cold War. And for the Groza, the priority is vertical recoil control. The KGB Eliminator offers the most vertical control out of any other muzzles, and it also has a bonus boost to muzzle flash concealment.

16.2" GRU Composite

This barrel gives a 25% increase to effective damage range and bullet velocity. Another barrel, which is the reinforced, offers more, but there are also speed penalties. The composite is the best of both sides.

Spetsnaz Grip

A Spetsnaz Grip is a staple for recoil control. It will provide stability for both horizontal and vertical recoil, which will make any kickback almost non-existent.

GRU Elastic Wrap

Some players may use the Serpent Grip instead, but the Elastic Wrap offers the most total stats. It has fast ADS speed, flinch resistance, and the ability to drop shot.

KGB Pad

The KGB Pad will balance out the speed lost from the Elastic Wrap. Also, sprint to fire time and aim walking movement speed are increased on the Groza.