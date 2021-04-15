The Krig 6 is a great weapon in Black Ops Cold War League Play. Like any other aspect of Call of Duty, this weapon has a preferred loadout among players.

Using a Krig 6 allows players to hold down objectives at multiple ranges, and the weapon offers versatility as a primary assault rifle. On top of the range and accuracy, the right attachments can give the Krig 6 even better strafe speed and handling.

The Krig 6 is still good on its own in Black Ops Cold War League Play, but with the right attachments, it reaches the full potential that players need to succeed with it.

What is the best loadout for the Krig 6 in Black Ops Cold War League Play?

Image Via Activision

As with any other weapon build or loadout, the goal is to enhance any of the strengths that the Krig 6 has and compensate for the weaknesses.

In this case, the Krig 6 has some fantastic accuracy, and it simply needs enhancements in some speed and bullet velocity.

Here are the best attachments for the Krig 6 in Black Ops Cold War League Play:

Barrel: 19.7" Ranger Barrel

Grip: Airborne Elastic Grip

Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Stock: Raider Stock

Optic: Millstop Reflex

19.7" Ranger Barrel

This barrel will add a 100% boost to bullet velocity. Unlike the Krig 6 in Warzone, in Black Ops Cold War League Play, bullet velocity can typically provide more than damage range. The Krig 6 already has the damage range needed to succeed in League Play.

Airborne Elastic Grip

An Airborne Elastic Grip is one of the best attachments in Black Ops Cold War or League Play due to the stats it offers. It reduces flinch, the aim down sight speed is faster, and players can essentially drop shots with the attachment.

Field Agent Grip

This grip simply adds vertical control on top of horizontal control. Basically, it makes the Krig 6 far more accurate or controllable than it is at a base. Players can then laser other enemies while objectives are held.

Raider Stock

Sprint to fire speed and movement are made faster with the Raider Stock. It's the final addition that could make the Krig 6 a powerhouse in Black Ops Cold War League Play.

Optic

Millstop Reflex is listed as an attachment here, but optics are typically subjective to a player. The Millstop is a great default, and players should try to stick to a red dot-like sight.