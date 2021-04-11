Call of Duty: Warzone has a ton of viable rifles, and Groza is one of the best of them. Since the Black Ops Cold War merged with Modern Warfare in Warzone, the meta weapons have rotated, and opportunities for weapons like the Groza have come and gone.

Groza is a rifle comparable in statistics to the FFAR, and with the recent FFAR changes, the Groza has even more of a chance to stand as a meta weapon. Sometimes, that may even be at the expense of the FFAR.

Both weapons have a high rate of fire with some significant damage and recoil control. They are great as support rifles in Warzone, and the Groza certainly deserves a spot in some classes.

But it needs the right attachments for the best results within Warzone.

The best Groza loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 2

Image Via Activision

The Groza, which was released for Warzone and Black Ops Cold War in Season 1, is a fantastic pick as an assault rifle for any player that needs a support weapon.

Players need to keep in mind what the Groza does well and what weaknesses it has. It has a high fire rate and some decent control, but compensating for accuracy, speed, and control is the goal.

Best attachments for the Groza in Warzone

Advertisement

Muzzle : GRU Suppressor

: GRU Suppressor Underbarrel : Spetsnaz Speedgrip

: Spetsnaz Speedgrip Magazine : VDV 60 Rnd Fast Mag

: VDV 60 Rnd Fast Mag Rear Grip : Airborne Elastic Wrap

: Airborne Elastic Wrap Barrel: 16.7" VDV Reinforced

GRU Suppressor

Though the name is different, the GRU Suppressor is essentially the same as the Agency Suppressor. In both cases, they are a must-have option across the board that offers additional bullet velocity, sound suppression, damage range, and recoil control.

Spetsnaz Speedgrip

The grip gives the Groza more recoil control, which the assault rifle certainly needs to be completely effective. Landing shots is far easier when the weapon is jumping all over the place.

VDV 60 Rnd Fast Mag

A 60 and fast mag will allow players to remove multiple enemies with incredibly fast reloads. If the hit to ADS speed is too high, players can opt for the 45 and mag instead.

16.7" VDV Reinforced

Similar to Speedgrip, a Reinforced barrel will increase damage range and some bullet velocity. It's a fantastic barrel for better support overall.

Airborne Elastic Wrap

Airborne Elastic Wraps give players the ability to drop shots while also adding some great speed to the ADS weapon. While other attachments make the Groza better at the range, the Elastic wrap will make it even better up close in Warzone.