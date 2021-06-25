The best Groza loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4

Black Ops Cold War's Groza has seen a lot of change since it was released in Season 1 within Call of Duty: Warzone. Each season tends to bring a new iteration of the weapon with some tuning. And in Season 4, the Groza packs more of a punch.

Many of the assault rifles that have been added to Warzone or even Black Ops Cold War has served as some sort of hybrid. That means most of them are between something like the M4A1 or the AK-47. In the case of the Groza, it acts like an assault rifle that can put up a fight with some submachine guns.

It also has some decent recoil control to boast against other assault rifle options that are good in close quarters. Along with the damage buff that the Groza received, its base stats make it appealing to try out within Warzone Season 4. With the right attachments, some players might even use it as a main.

The best attachments for the Groza in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4

As with most loadouts in Warzone, the goal is to enhance the strengths of a given weapon and make up for any of the weaknesses that exist. For the Groza, that means capitalizing on the damage buffs and providing some additional control to the weapon.

Best attachments for the Groza in Warzone

Muzzle : GRU Suppressor

: GRU Suppressor Barrel : 16.7" VDV Reinforced

: 16.7" VDV Reinforced Underbarrel : Spetsnaz Speedgrip

: Spetsnaz Speedgrip Ammunition : Spetsnaz 60 Rnd Drum

: Spetsnaz 60 Rnd Drum Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight

Almost all assault rifle loadouts in Call of Duty: Warzone use the final suppressor option, whether they are from Modern Warfare or Black Ops Cold War. The Groza is no different, and the GRU Suppressor should be equipped. It provides damage range, velocity, and sound suppression, which are invaluable.

For the barrel, the 16'7" VDV Reinforced will capitalize on the new damage buff for the Groza. It gives damage range and bullet velocity. This barrel will also give control in the form of horizontal and vertical control.

On the underbarrel, the Spetsnaz Speedgrip is an easy choice that provides even more full control. The grip simply gives horizontal and vertical recoil control to the Groza, which allows the weapon to be even more deadly accurate.

More ammunition is always good in Warzone, and the Spetsnaz 60 Rnd Drum will provide just enough. It is a middle-tier ammo unlock, so the ADS speed hit won't be too bad.

For the final attachment, the Tiger Team Spotlight will give players more mobility on the Groza. With the other attachments, some mobility is needed.

Edited by Shaheen Banu