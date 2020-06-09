The Best Guns in Valorant: A Weapons Tier List

There are many weapons in Valorant and it's important to understand how effective each of them is.

Our weapon tier list will help you create a buying strategy in your Valorant matches.

Valorant (Image Courtesy: Riot Games)

Riot Games’ latest tactical, first-person shooter Valorant comes with a lot of guns that you can play around with. However, not all guns in the game are worth buying as some of them will give you more value for your buck than others, especially when you're going for an econ round.

So, it’s important to keep an eye out for weapons which are worth buying in Valorant and those which you should avoid as they’re just a waste of credits.

In our weapons guide, we will provide you with a weapon tier list and show you the cost and damage ratings for each of the guns in Valorant, while also analysing which of them are more effective than the others.

However, do keep in mind that we are not considering playstyles and matchups in this list, so if you are quite fond of a particular off-meta weapon, then go for it. It’s more important to enjoy Valorant as a game than to just play for easy frags.

Defining each tier in Valorant

S Tier: S-tier weapons should be your go-to and are a must-buy if you have the required amount of credits.

A Tier: A-tier weapons are one of the best choices for Econ Rounds as they balance both power and cost rather well.

B Tier: B-tier weapons don’t boast much power or ease of execution, but in skilled hands, they can be devastating.

C Tier: These weapons are quite average and are very difficult to pull off.

D Tier: These weapons will hardly do much in the game and it's better to save when low on credits, than to opt for them.

E Tier: Worst weapons in the game and are absolutely useless.

The Weapons Tier List in Valorant

S Tier:

Image Courtesy: Zilliongamer

1. Operator:

Head: 255

Body: 150

Limbs: 127

Cost: 4500

2. Vandal:

Head: 156.

Body: 150

Limbs: 33

Cost: 2900

3. Phantom:

Head: 156.

Body: 150

Limbs: 33

Cost: 2900

4. Spectre:

Head: 78

Body: 26

Limbs: 33

Cost: 1600

A Tier

Image Courtesy: Zilliongamer

1. Stinger:

Head: 67

Body: 27

Limbs: 23

Cost: 1000

2. Guardian:

Head: 195

Body: 65

Limbs: 49

Cost: 2700

3. Sheriff:

Head: 160

Body: 55

Limbs: 47

Cost: 800

4. Bulldog:

Head: 116.

Body: 35

Limbs: 30

Cost: 2100

B Tier:

Image Courtesy: Zilliongamer

1. Odin:

Head: 95.

Body: 38

Limbs: 32

Cost: 3200

2. Marshall:

Head: 202.

Body: 101

Limbs: 85

Cost: 1100

3. Ares:

Head: 72

Body: 30

Limbs: 25

Cost: 1700

4. Ghost:

Head: 105.

Body: 33

Limbs: 26

Cost: 500

C Tier:

Image Courtesy: Zilliongamer

Bucky:

Head: 44.

Body: 22

Limbs: 19

Cost: 900

D Tier:

Image Courtesy: Zilliongamer

1. Classic:

Head: 78.

Body: 28

Limbs: 22

Cost: Free

2. Frenzy:

Head: 78.

Body: 28

Limbs: 22

Cost: 400

E Tier:

Image Courtesy: Zilliongamer

Shorty:

Head: 38.

Body: 12

Limbs: 10

Cost: 200

*This Valorant tier list is not set in stone and will keep changing constantly with each patch, and weapon nerfs and buffs.