The best individual Nature for Charizard in Pokemon Sword and Shield

Charizard is one of the most popular Pokemon among players of the Sword and Shield games. Thus the best individual Nature for this Pocket Monster is a crucial matter for any serious trainer.

The Fire/Flying-type has been a hit with fans ever since it was introduced in Generation I. It's no wonder why when the Champion Leon's signature Pokemon in the Sword and Shield games is a Charizard. Also, one that Ash Ketchum trained has featured several times in the Pokemon anime.

Charizard wields the useful ability "Blaze" to power up Fire-type moves once its HP has gotten low in battle. It also has the hidden ability of Solar Power, which increases its special attack but lowers its HP when influenced by harsh sunlight.

With impressive base stats and a great movepool available, the fiery Pocket Monster only gets more fearsome in its Mega Evolution and Gigantamax forms.

The individual Nature of a Pokemon influences its base stats. There are currently twenty-five different Natures of Charizard in Sword and Shield.

All this being said, there is an individual Nature for Charizard that benefits it more than others during a competitive Pokemon battle.

Best Nature for Charizard in Pokemon Sword and Shield

Charizard (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Charizard is a highly-intimidating offensive attacker in battle. Oftentimes its best moveset is geared around taking advantage of this Pokemon's impressive Special Attack stat.

Therefore the greatest Nature for it to have is Timid, as this increases the Speed stat of Charizard and makes it a more well-rounded offensive threat.

There is a close second and other viable option in using a Charizard with a Modest Nature. This boosts the Pokemon's Special Attack stats, which are already high and allows players to build their team around an absolute Fire/Flying-type powerhouse.

Of course, both the Timid and Modest Natures come at the cost of the Pokemon having a lower general Attack stat. Still, they are the best option for any player training a Charizard in Sword and Shield.

