The best ITRA Burst loadout in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Many weapons in Call of Duty: Vanguard are recognizable, but the ITRA Burst stands out as a unique choice in the World War 2 game. Modes of fire are what separate this assault rifle from other weapons in the same class.

The ITRA Burst is precisely what it sounds like, a burst AR that is unique in the game. Burst rifles in World War II games tend to be few and far between regardless, so the ITRA Burst is undoubtedly a breath of fresh air.

Unlike most burst weapons, the ITRA Burst fires four bullets with each burst rather than the standard three that most players would expect. Added shells give the gun more punch, but there are certainly some downsides. Users will run out of ammo fast, and the ITRA Burst has a high amount of recoil to start.

Without suitable attachments, the weapon can be hard to control and difficult to use anywhere that isn't at a decent distance. Once more attachments are unlocked, though, the right loadout can make the ITRA Burst a real force in Call of Duty: Vanguard.

Best attachments for the ITRA Burst in Call of Duty: Vanguard

While the ITRA Burst may be difficult to control, Vanguard gives gamers the option to add a ton of attachments. Most weapons have the choice of up to 10 different attachments, which makes a massive difference on the battlefield.

Recoil control and range will be the main focus for the ITRA Burst.

Muzzle: F8 Stabilizer Muzzle

Barrel: Botti 300MM CXII

Underbarrel Grip: M3 Readdy Grip

Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Stock: Botti DII Grip

Magazine: 8mm Jaeger 32-Rnd Drums

Ammo Type: Hollow Point

Kit: Fully Loaded

Proficiency: Vital

Optic: Optional

Many of the initial attachments will work towards giving the ITRA Burst recoil that is far more manageable. That includes the Botti 300MM and the F8 Stabilizer Muzzle. On top of those, the rear grip and the underbarrel will make the burst AR rifle a sharpshooter at range.

Then there are the ammo and perk attachments. Hollowpoint bullets and the Vital proficiency will ensure that the ITRA gets maximum damage with increased critical targets on enemy players. The 32-Rnd Drum will ensure users almost double their ammo without too much penalty in Call of Duty: Vanguard.

