The best Kar98k loadout in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Call of Duty: Vanguard has already given a glimpse of sniper rifles like the Kar98k to players, and it will surely be one of the top picks as the game launches. Much like Warzone, the Kar98k is a deadly combination of power and speed within Vanguard multiplayer.

For the most part, players were either using the 3-Line rifle or the Kar98k in the Call of Duty: Vanguard beta. While both can certainly take players out with one accurate bullet, the Kar98k was the clear winner in the beta based on speed and damage together.

Of course, to make the most of the Kar98k and its speed, players will want the best attachments in a useful loadout.

Best attachments for the Kar98k in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Like the other iterations of the weapon, the Kar98k is a fast sniper rifle that still has the potential to kill players in one bullet, so long as its impact is to the upper torso or the head. Using ADS based attachments is the best bet, but lowering the damage too much should be avoided.

Best attachments for the Kar98k

Muzzle: MK. 2 Stabilizer

MK. 2 Stabilizer Barrel : Krausnick Scout

: Krausnick Scout Underbarrel : M1930 Madson

: M1930 Madson Rear Grip : Leather Grip

: Leather Grip Ammo Type: FMJ Rounds

FMJ Rounds Stock : Short Stock

: Short Stock Optic: Optional

Optional Magazine: 8MM Jaeger 3 Round Mag

8MM Jaeger 3 Round Mag Proficiency: Icy Veins

Icy Veins Kit: Fully Loaded

Many of the initial attachments listed at the top will be based on speed and stability. Making sure that the ADS speed on the Kar98k is quick will make a massive difference in multiplayer matches. Barrel attachments like the Krausnick Scout and the grip attachments will ensure that speed is prioritized in each game.

Then there are optional attachments such as optics and magazines. Here, the 8MM Jaeger 3 Round Mag is listed because it offers up some more ADS speed and reload speed. However, it won't be great for farming clips. As for the optic, a 4x is a great option, but it always comes down to preference.

Finally, there are the Proficiencies and the Kit. While Icy Veins and Fully Loaded are listed, there are many other choices for players in Call of Duty: Vanguard.

There are likely more weapons to be released when Vanguard officially becomes available in November, but the odds of the Kar98k being a top-tier sniper are still very high. Players who enjoy quick scoping will especially want to flock to the german weapon in order to get those coveted multi-kill clips.

