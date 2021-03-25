Dracovish is a wrecking ball of a Pokemon, and good IVs are only going to maximize its power.

Dracovish has one main strategy that it needs to destroy opposing Pokemon: click Fishious Rend as much as possible. This move is quite possibly the most powerful in the game. If Dracovish moves first, then this 85 base power Water-type move gets double the power. When taking the ability Strong Jaw into the equation, it’s clear that Fishious Rend can defeat just about any Pokemon with one hit. The issue with Dracovish is that it has a unique stat spread that makes using Fishious Rend a bit difficult. Dracovish only has a base Speed of 75. These IVs are going to make Dracovish a great Pokemon, however:

The best IVs for Dracovish in Pokemon Sword and Shield

The most important stat for Dracovish is Speed. For Dracovish to be effective, it should be fairly close to 31 IVs in this stat. Since its Speed base stat is only 75, it won’t be outspeeding fast Pokemon like Garchomp, Gengar or Jolteon. Therefore, Dracovish needs help in outspeeding things with mid range Speed. If Dracovish has low speed IVs, and is being outspeeded by many Pokemon in that speed tier, it will barely ever get the benefit of the Fishious Rend.

That being said, one secret for players who are having trouble getting through the Battle Tower is to give Dracovish a Choice Scarf. This item can be purchased with BP at the Wyndon Battle Tower store. What Choice Scarf does is raise the speed of the Pokemon holding it, but they can only use the first move that they click. This is not an issue for Dracovish, however, who can use Fishious Rend exclusively and simply run through most teams.

Another important stat for Dracovish to have many IVs in is, surprisingly, defense. Again, since its speed is so low, it will fail to move before many Pokemon. What is interesting about Dracovish, though, is that its highest stat is its Defense (100). Even in the event that Dracovish gets outspeed, it’s still going to take many hits to knock it out.

Dracovish also doesn’t always have to rely on Fishious Rend. It certainly is the Pokemon’s best move, but it has access to others like Outrage, Earthquake, Psychic Fangs and Crunch that are still powerful. Dracovish can use these moves to deal with faster enemies. Dracovish, for example, will almost never outspeed Lucario. Dracovish can, however, take one hit of whatever Lucario attacks with, and then KO in return with a super effective Earthquake.

Another surprising thing about Dracovish is that it doesn’t necessarily need too many Attack IVs. Of course, if that stat has a full 31 IVs then that Dracovish will be a menace. Fishious Rend does enough damage, however, that it doesn’t need the Attack stat to be maxed out. It shouldn’t have zero Attack IVs, but it’s not the end of the world if it doesn’t have a high amount either. Dracovish should be fine so long as it doesn’t have a nature that lowers Attack.